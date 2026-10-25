ETV Bharat / bharat

Closely Monitoring Developments In Indo-Pacific; Focusing On Extended-Range Operational Reach: IAF Chief Marshal AP Singh

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh addresses a press conference at the Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi on Saturday, October 3, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is closely monitoring the situation across the Indo-Pacific and focusing on a specific set of capabilities, including the ability to operate effectively over extended distances, to safeguard India's national interests, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, said on Sunday.

His remarks came amid growing global concerns over China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the resource-rich region even as India, the US and other leading powers have been pressing for an open and peaceful Indo-Pacific.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, the Chief of Air Staff emphasised India's core priorities: safeguarding its national interests, sovereignty, and strategic autonomy while advocating for a rules-based Indo-Pacific.

"From the IAF's perspective, this demands a specific set of capabilities. We need reach, persistent surveillance, air mobility, air-domain awareness, networked command and control, and the ability to operate effectively over extended distances," he said.

"Our strategic posture in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands provides a critical springboard for operations in the eastern Indian Ocean Region. Aerial refuelling and airborne early warning give us the reach and awareness to operate far from our shores," he said.

Without naming any country, Air Chief Marshal Singh also deliberated on the fast-evolving geopolitical upheavals in the region. "The Indo-Pacific has become central to global security, and it is marked by growing military activity, strategic competition and contestation," he said.

"Recent developments across the region, including in its maritime spaces, underline the need for vigilance, credible deterrence and greater regional cooperation," he stressed.

The Chief of Air Staff, elaborating on the IAF's preparedness, highlighted how his force is ramping up engagements with the air forces of like-minded countries to build "capability and trust" as "trust itself is an enduring contributor to regional stability."