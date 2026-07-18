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'Closely Following': India On US Bill Seeking 100% Tariffs On India, Others

Representational image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: India on Friday said it is closely following the developments relating to a proposed US legislation seeking to impose up to 100 per cent tariffs on India, China and a few other nations that purchase Russian crude oil. The bill was conceived by the Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal and late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Around 60 US Senators are reportedly backing the bill.