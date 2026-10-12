Close Jantar Mantar, And Thousands Will Emerge Everywhere: Activists, Leaders Lambast Decision To De-notify Jantar Mantar
Akhilesh Yadav said this decision is the "biggest defeat" for the BJP government, and suggested that demonstrators be given space on Lok Kalyan Marg.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 9:24 PM IST
New Delhi: There is growing resentment over the de-notifying of Jantar Mantar as a protest site. From activists to political leaders and town planning experts, the broad consensus emerging is that it's a bad idea. Their biggest grouse is that with protest sites being notified in far corners of the capital, their voices won't get heard at all.
One of the first to react was Saurav Das, the co-convener of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) that is among the organisers of the ongoing round of protests against the Chief Election Commissioner and the SIR he helmed.
"Unacceptable. Why is Narendra Modi scared of Jantar Mantar?" he wrote in a post on X. "Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. Did the Ministry of Home Affairs consult the people of India? Were any stakeholders consulted?" he asked. Sharpening his attack on the Prime M, he went on to say that "The prime minister will soon denotify democracy in India."
He also said that the CJP isn't accepting this decision. "It is an assault on people's fundamental right to protest and peaceful assembly. Now the whole country is becoming Jantar Mantar," he said.
'Thousands Of Jantar Mantars Will Emerge'
The Central Committee of the CPI(ML) Liberation, whose student wing AISA has been an important cog in the ongoing protests, in a statement, said that denotifying Jantar Mantar as a protest site won't silence protests against "vote theft and mass disenfranchisement".
It also linked the move to a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant calling for an alternative protest site to Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 9.
"From Boat Club to India Gate, from the Red Fort to Jantar Mantar, and now to the remote corners of Delhi, successive restrictions have systematically pushed democratic protests further and further away from Parliament, the very centre of people's representation," the statement said.
"Close Jantar Mantar, and thousands of Jantar Mantars will emerge everywhere!" said the party, as it demanded the withdrawal of the "anti-democratic order."
'Make Arrangements For Protesters, They're Not The Enemy'
Another person in the thick of things, senior Congress leader Rajesh Griglani, said that instead of stopping protests, the government should provide necessary facilities to them. "If any political party or organisation wants to protest, give them space. Make arrangements for seating, water and public address systems, so that the country can listen to them. Opposition is not the enemy of the government or country.''
Demanding that the government explain the rationale behind this sudden step, he expressed concern that the distance and accessibility of the alternative sites will discourage common people from joining protests.
Former Hardoi Congress district president Ajay Singh, who was part of the protest in the city today, said the Modi government is scared of the increasing political activism of the youth and the opposition, linking the decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar with the current political environment.
Among the ordinary people protesting today, Vijendra told ETV Bharat that the government is afraid of opposition parties and the youth. Highlighting the importance of Jantar Mantar as a protest site, he said the name springs to the minds of people when they hear of protests, and that drawing people to these far-off sites would make participation a problem.
Another protester, Atul Jain, said instead of stopping protests at Jantar Mantar, the government should make civic arrangements for people to protest peacefully there. Calling the decision a failure of the government and its police, he said the new sites won't make people less fearful of heavy-handed police action on them.
Give Space On Lok Kalyan Marg: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said Delhi Police's decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site is the "biggest defeat" for the BJP government, suggesting that demonstrators be given space on Lok Kalyan Marg, where the Prime Minister's residence is located, arguing that this would be in keeping with the idea of public welfare, which is also reflected in its name, and ensure that people's grievances reach the highest authorities directly.
In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that the BJP is afraid of public anger and wants to keep people away from places where those in power sit. He said people should be thankful that they had not been asked to go to an "underground" location to protest, where the BJP and its associates allegedly hold secret meetings. (with agency inputs)