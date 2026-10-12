ETV Bharat / bharat

Close Jantar Mantar, And Thousands Will Emerge Everywhere: Activists, Leaders Lambast Decision To De-notify Jantar Mantar

The Ramlila Maidan ( PTI )

New Delhi: There is growing resentment over the de-notifying of Jantar Mantar as a protest site. From activists to political leaders and town planning experts, the broad consensus emerging is that it's a bad idea. Their biggest grouse is that with protest sites being notified in far corners of the capital, their voices won't get heard at all.

One of the first to react was Saurav Das, the co-convener of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) that is among the organisers of the ongoing round of protests against the Chief Election Commissioner and the SIR he helmed.

"Unacceptable. Why is Narendra Modi scared of Jantar Mantar?" he wrote in a post on X. "Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. Did the Ministry of Home Affairs consult the people of India? Were any stakeholders consulted?" he asked. Sharpening his attack on the Prime M, he went on to say that "The prime minister will soon denotify democracy in India." He also said that the CJP isn't accepting this decision. "It is an assault on people's fundamental right to protest and peaceful assembly. Now the whole country is becoming Jantar Mantar," he said. 'Thousands Of Jantar Mantars Will Emerge' The Central Committee of the CPI(ML) Liberation, whose student wing AISA has been an important cog in the ongoing protests, in a statement, said that denotifying Jantar Mantar as a protest site won't silence protests against "vote theft and mass disenfranchisement". It also linked the move to a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant calling for an alternative protest site to Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 9. "From Boat Club to India Gate, from the Red Fort to Jantar Mantar, and now to the remote corners of Delhi, successive restrictions have systematically pushed democratic protests further and further away from Parliament, the very centre of people's representation," the statement said. "Close Jantar Mantar, and thousands of Jantar Mantars will emerge everywhere!" said the party, as it demanded the withdrawal of the "anti-democratic order."