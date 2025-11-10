ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Phase 2 Polls: NDA And Grand Alliance Brace For Neck-And-Neck Battle Across 122 Seats

Patna: A close fight is expected between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) candidates on the 122 assembly seats that go to poll in the second phase of Bihar elections on Tuesday.

In the last assembly election on these seats held in 2020, the NDA had won 66 seats while the Grand Alliance was victorious on 49. Meanwhile, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and an independent had won one each.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds the highest number of 42 MLAs, on these 122 seats while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has 33, Janata Dal United 20, Congress 11, Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) five and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has four sitting MLAs.

These 122 constituencies are spread across 20 districts of which East Champaran has the highest number of 12 seats, followed by Gayaji and Madhubani with 10 each. Among the other districts West Champaran has nine seats, Sitamarhi eight, Rohtas, Bhagalpur, Purnia, and Katihar each have seven seats, Aurangabad and Araria have six seats each, Nawada, Banka and Supaul have five seats each, Kaimur, Jamui, and Kishanganj have four seats each and Jehanabad has three seats. Voting will also take place on two seats in Arwal and one in Sheohar.

Battle on these 122 seats:

There are a total of 1,302 candidates in fray in the second phase of which RJD has fielded the highest number of 71 candidates followed by the BJP with 53, JDU 44, Congress 37, Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) (R) 15, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) eight, CPI (ML) and HAM six each, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Communist Party of India (CPI) four each while Communist Party of India (Marxist) has fielded one candidate.

Several ministers of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet are contesting in the second phase of the elections. These include Bijendra Yadav from Supaul, Sumit Kumar Singh from Chakai, Jayant Raj from Amarpur, Nitish Mishra from Jhanjharpur, Renu Devi from Bettiah, Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu from Chhatapur, Leshi Singh from Dhamdaha, Krishnanandan Paswan from Harsiddhi and Jama Khan from Chainpur.

The bigwigs of the Grand Alliance in fray include senior RJD leader and former Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary, State Congress President Rajesh Ram, Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan and CPI(ML) leader Mehboob Alam.