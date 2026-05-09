ETV Bharat / bharat

Climate Warming Accelerates Spread Of Antibiotic Resistance In Soils: Study

New Delhi: A new scientific study has revealed that climate warming could accelerate the spread of antibiotic resistance in soils, raising fresh concerns for countries like India where rising temperatures, antibiotic misuse and environmental contamination already pose a growing public health challenge.

The study conducted by 24 renowned scientists and researchers found that long-term warming increased the abundance of antibiotic-resistance genes (ARGs) in grassland soils by nearly 24 per cent.

Scientists say the findings provide some of the strongest evidence yet that climate change itself may become a major driver of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a crisis already projected to cause up to 10 million deaths annually worldwide by 2050 if left unchecked. The study was published in scientific and medical journal Nature.

“Rise in the environmental temperature is known to be associated with anti-microbial resistance or AMR, a situation where bacteria or other microorganisms are no longer treatable with existing antibiotics and similar agents. The mechanism is genetic, and such antibiotic resistance genes can even be transferred from one bacteria to the other. There are many factors contributing to antibiotic resistance in bacteria, including exposure to widespread antibiotic use by man, exposure to heavy metals in the soil and rise in temperature,” renowned health expert and convener of the Indian Medical Association (IMA’s) research cell Dr Rajeev Jeyadevan told ETV Bharat on Saturday.

“There are many factors contributing to antibiotic resistance in bacteria, including exposure to widespread antibiotic use by man, exposure to heavy metals in the soil and rise in temperature.”

Higher Temperatures Selectively Favour Heat-tolerant Bacteria

The research showed that higher temperatures selectively favoured heat-tolerant bacteria, especially Actinomycetota, a group of bacteria known for naturally producing antibiotics and carrying resistance genes. As these microbes became more abundant in warming soils, the overall concentration and mobility of ARGs also increased.

Researchers observed particularly sharp increases in glycopeptide- and rifamycin-resistance genes. More importantly, warming enhanced horizontal gene transfer, allowing resistance traits to move more rapidly between bacteria.

“Steady rise in average temperature is now being seen across the world, and India is no exception. While climate change is not an easily modifiable risk factor, it is important to take proactive steps so that many years down the line, hopefully we can reduce the impact of climate change. Meanwhile, other steps to control antimicrobial resistance must be continued such as avoiding unnecessary antibiotic use, promoting safe disposal of antibiotics in the environment, controlling the use of veterinary antibiotics, implementing proper antibiotic use policy in hospitals, preventing self-medication with antibiotics by individuals and restricting the sale of antibiotics to only those who have a valid prescription,” said Dr Jeyadevan who is also the co-chairman of the national IMA Covid Task Force.

Dr Rajeev Jeyadevan (ETV Bharat)

He said that antibiotic resistance found in bacteria that live in the soil will find its way to human beings in multiple ways. These bacteria interact with crops and can transfer their genes to the bacteria found in the plant root systems.

“Bacteria in farmland can enter the human body by consumption. Bacteria can also transfer resistance genes to other bacteria, which may eventually enter the human body either through water or food supply. Therefore, environmental antimicrobial resistance indirectly contributes to disease in man,” said Dr Jeyadevan.

What Makes India Highly Vulnerable

The study’s findings are being viewed as highly relevant for India, where tropical climatic conditions, dense population, antibiotic overuse, untreated wastewater and agricultural contamination already create ideal conditions for the spread of resistant microbes.

Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned microbiologist Dr Ashok Rattan said the study successfully connects climate change with microbial evolution and environmental transmission pathways of resistance.

“We already know that bacterial resistance can either be intrinsic or acquired after exposure to antibiotics. Some bacteria naturally possess resistance because they themselves produce antibiotics. These bacteria carry resistance genes from the beginning in order to protect themselves,” Dr Rattan explained.

He said the overuse of antibiotics in humans and animals creates selective pressure that allows resistant bacteria to survive while sensitive bacteria die.