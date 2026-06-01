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Rising Winter Heat Threatens India’s Wheat Harvest And Food Security: Study

Harvested wheat is being checked by a farmer, in Samba on April 27, 2026 ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: Amid rising winter temperatures and warmer nights, India, the world's second-largest wheat producer, with an annual output of 107 million tonnes, faces threat to the crop yields and grain quality.

A latest study by Climate Trends, ‘Wheat Under Stress: Climate Change, Rising Heat, and Adaptation Pathways in India’s Major Wheat-Growing States', shows that winter temperatures in key wheat-growing states like Punjab and Haryana rise by up to 0.5 degrees Celsius per decade and February temperatures climb 0.69 degrees per decade, which badly impacts the overall wheat production, threatening food security.

The study also assesses how rising temperatures, particularly warmer winters, increasing night-time temperatures, and more frequent terminal heat events are already disrupting wheat growth cycles across the five major wheat-producing states: Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

A labourer works on cleaning the harvested wheat grain at Grain Market, in Patiala on April 23, 2026 (File/ANI)

The findings come just days after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revised the 2026 monsoon forecast down to 90 per cent from the earlier 92 per cent of the long-period average. This places the kharif outlook in the below-normal category. It also claims that due to the strongest El Nino event since 2015-16, India’s food systems are already entering a period of compounding climate-induced stress.

The decadal growth rate of wheat in key producing states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, has shown a decline over the past three decades (1995-2025), particularly in the northwestern regions of Punjab and Haryana. In Haryana, the growth rate fell from 30% during 1986-95 to -2.6% between 2015 and 2025, with Punjab showing a similar downward trend.

Trends in wheat cultivation (Source: Climate Trends)

Nighttime temperatures have risen faster than daytime temperatures across all wheat-growing states. In Gujarat, night temperatures are rising nearly three times faster than daytime temperatures. In Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, minimum temperature increases are the sharpest of any variable measured. Night-time warming increases plant respiration rates, causes premature maturity, and depletes the carbohydrate reserves that convert into grain weight during the filling stage. The crop exhausts itself before it matures.

“One of the most under-recognised and worrying threats to India’s wheat production is the steady increase in night-time temperatures. Our analysis revealed that minimum temperatures are rising faster than maximum temperatures across major wheat-growing states. Warmer nights increase respiration and create physiological stress on plants. This means that the plant exhausts its carbohydrate reserves instead of converting them into grain,” said Dr Palak Balyan, Research Lead, Climate Trends and lead author of the study.