ETV Bharat / bharat

Climate Finance Must Reach Nations That Need It Most: UN Climate Chief

New Delhi: Climate finance is rising, but not fast enough, and it's vital that more funds reach countries that need it most and have done least to cause the crisis, a top official of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question on climate finance and technology transfer ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell told PTI that developed countries must triple adaptation finance and deliver USD 300 billion a year by 2035.

"Climate finance is still rising, but not fast enough and it's vital that more finance reach those countries that need it most and have done least to cause the crisis. All commitments must be honoured in full. Developed countries must triple adaptation finance and deliver USD 300 billion a year by 2035, as part of a clear pathway to USD 1.3 trillion a year," Stiell told PTI.

At the United Nations' mid-year climate meetings (formally called the 64th sessions of the Subsidiary Bodies under the UNFCCC) in Bonn, Germany, held in June, India had expressed concerns over declining levels of climate finance, including replenishment and support, and the growing adaptation finance gap.

Stiell said COP31 should send a clear signal that accelerating climate technology development and transfer is essential to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

"Finalising arrangements with the new host of the Climate Technology Centre; and demonstrating the collective delivery of the Belém Technology Implementation Programme are key steps forward that will help," the UNFCCC official said.

Asked about his meeting with Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav in Delhi on Monday, Stiell said international climate cooperation, global climate crisis, and benefits of climate action on citizens and economy were discussed.

"We spoke about India’s deep commitment to international climate cooperation and leadership in addressing the global climate crisis, as well as the vast benefits of climate action for Indian people and economy, building on India's solar-super power status which is already driving economic growth, jobs and rising living standards," Stiell told PTI.

He said the Union minister also emphasised the importance of accelerated finance flows for transitions in global south countries, as well as the importance of technology and capacity building in equitable and fair energy transitions and resilience-building.