ETV Bharat / bharat

Climate Deaths Rise, Parliament Questions Lag: Is India Responding After Disasters Instead Of Before Them?

Damaged buildings and stranded vehicles seen amid widespread destruction after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Chositi village, Kishtwar ( IANS )

New Delhi: India is witnessing a growing toll from extreme weather, but the issue continues to occupy only a small space in parliamentary scrutiny, a new report has found. An analysis of parliamentary questions and debates over the first decade of the Paris Agreement shows that climate-related questions accounted for just 3.3% of all questions raised in Parliament.

The report titled 'Climate on the Floor: India’s Parliamentary Discourse on Environment since the Paris Agreement' prepared by researcher Hajira Puthige for the Centre for Financial Accountability (Cenfa), examined more than 8,700 climate-related questions and debates between December 2015 and December 2025.

The findings come against the backdrop of a sharp rise in extreme-weather deaths. Puthige said that the findings of the report are startling because just in the first nine months of 2025, 4,064 lives were lost to extreme weather events in India, marking a 48 per cent rise in deaths over the past four years.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carry out a rescue operation after flash floods following a cloudburst in Chositi village, Kishtwar (IANS)

She noted that the human and economic toll was not confined to a handful of isolated disasters: at least 18 states and Union Territories recorded their highest number of extreme-weather days since 2022. The events also affected 9.47 million hectares of crops, destroyed nearly 100,000 houses and killed around 58,982 animals, according to figures cited in the report.

Climate questions focus more on clean energy

The analysis found that parliamentary attention has been concentrated largely on Clean Energy and Decarbonisation, which accounted for 37.7% of climate-related questions. In contrast, Climate Finance accounted for only 0.3%, while global climate governance made up 1.3%.

This imbalance is particularly significant for adaptation, as the report points to changes in the National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change (NAFCC). The fund, which was intended to support vulnerable sectors including agriculture, was reclassified as a “non-scheme” expense from FY 2023-24, with no new projects to be initiated under it.

The report also found that parliamentary attention tends to rise following major disasters rather than through continuous scrutiny. Questions on glacier melt and cloudbursts increased after the 2021 Uttarakhand glacier disaster, while the extreme heat of 2022 triggered greater parliamentary attention to heatwaves.

The study further highlights gaps in official data on climate-induced migration, heatwave deaths among informal workers and forest areas affected by wildfires. It argues that without consistent data, Parliament's ability to examine preparedness, funding and policy outcomes remains limited.

Residents gather amid debris after flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall caused widespread damage in the Thathri area of Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir (IANS)

The report's broader concern is that India's parliamentary climate debate remains more reactive than preventive, with greater attention needed on adaptation, climate finance, public health and long-term preparedness rather than only responding when extreme-weather disasters occur.