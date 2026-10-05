Climate Deaths Rise, Parliament Questions Lag: Is India Responding After Disasters Instead Of Before Them?
An analysis of parliamentary questions and debates shows that climate-related questions accounted for just 3.3% of all questions, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
New Delhi: India is witnessing a growing toll from extreme weather, but the issue continues to occupy only a small space in parliamentary scrutiny, a new report has found. An analysis of parliamentary questions and debates over the first decade of the Paris Agreement shows that climate-related questions accounted for just 3.3% of all questions raised in Parliament.
The report titled 'Climate on the Floor: India’s Parliamentary Discourse on Environment since the Paris Agreement' prepared by researcher Hajira Puthige for the Centre for Financial Accountability (Cenfa), examined more than 8,700 climate-related questions and debates between December 2015 and December 2025.
The findings come against the backdrop of a sharp rise in extreme-weather deaths. Puthige said that the findings of the report are startling because just in the first nine months of 2025, 4,064 lives were lost to extreme weather events in India, marking a 48 per cent rise in deaths over the past four years.
She noted that the human and economic toll was not confined to a handful of isolated disasters: at least 18 states and Union Territories recorded their highest number of extreme-weather days since 2022. The events also affected 9.47 million hectares of crops, destroyed nearly 100,000 houses and killed around 58,982 animals, according to figures cited in the report.
Climate questions focus more on clean energy
The analysis found that parliamentary attention has been concentrated largely on Clean Energy and Decarbonisation, which accounted for 37.7% of climate-related questions. In contrast, Climate Finance accounted for only 0.3%, while global climate governance made up 1.3%.
This imbalance is particularly significant for adaptation, as the report points to changes in the National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change (NAFCC). The fund, which was intended to support vulnerable sectors including agriculture, was reclassified as a “non-scheme” expense from FY 2023-24, with no new projects to be initiated under it.
The report also found that parliamentary attention tends to rise following major disasters rather than through continuous scrutiny. Questions on glacier melt and cloudbursts increased after the 2021 Uttarakhand glacier disaster, while the extreme heat of 2022 triggered greater parliamentary attention to heatwaves.
The study further highlights gaps in official data on climate-induced migration, heatwave deaths among informal workers and forest areas affected by wildfires. It argues that without consistent data, Parliament's ability to examine preparedness, funding and policy outcomes remains limited.
The report's broader concern is that India's parliamentary climate debate remains more reactive than preventive, with greater attention needed on adaptation, climate finance, public health and long-term preparedness rather than only responding when extreme-weather disasters occur.
Former Environment Minister and MP Jairam Ramesh said that the concern around the environment and climate today is much greater than it was ten years ago. “Yet there has not been much debate in Parliament despite ten years of the Paris Agreement,” he said.
Expert: Heat deaths are also a preparedness issue
Dr Shailender Kumar, Environmentalist and Academic Councillor, IGNOU, Delhi said rising heat-related mortality should be viewed largely as a preparedness challenge.
“As an environmental scientist working on climate risk and disaster risk reduction, I see rising heat-related mortality as largely a preparedness issue. El Niño years increase the frequency of extremely hot days, and heat stress aggravates existing cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, with outdoor and informal workers most exposed,” Kumar said.
He added that while climate projections carry uncertainty, they provide governments with time to prepare.
“Yet policy attention to climate tends to rise after a disaster and fade soon after, and adaptation needs sustained, data-driven oversight, particularly on climate finance,” he said, stressing the need for credible heat-mortality data, funded local heat-action plans and early-warning systems.
‘Climate crisis showing up through deaths, lost livelihoods’
Greenpeace India Climate and Energy Campaigner Selomi Garnaik said the consequences of climate change are increasingly being felt through direct human and economic losses.
“We are seeing the climate crisis show up in the most immediate way possible, through deaths, lost livelihoods and unbearable heat, yet climate change remains largely absent from political scrutiny,” Garnaik said.
She added, “Climate action has to become a matter of public health, worker protection and political accountability, not just a seasonal response.”
Reacting to the Cenfa report, Aakiz Farooq, Senior Climate and Energy said that the fact that only 3.3% of parliamentary questions deal with climate change shows it is still treated as an environment-ministry subject, not a question of lives and livelihoods.
“The deaths are scattered, undercounted and fall mostly on people with little political voice, such as informal workers, agriculture workers and the urban poor. Downgrading the National Adaptation Fund to a 'non-scheme' sends the wrong signal: without assured funding, states cannot plan multi-year adaptation interventions which are critical in protecting people from the heat,” Farooq said.
Farooq added that India's climate framework remains weighted towards mitigation, while most heat action plans have no dedicated budget attached.
“India needs a dedicated climate fund focused on adaptation and resilience building. It should be financed by those driving the climate crisis, the major carbon polluters and not by the communities already paying with their lives and livelihoods."
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