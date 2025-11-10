ETV Bharat / bharat

Climate Change Triggers 'False Spring' In Himachal Pradesh Orchards

Shimla: The weather pattern in Himachal Pradesh is changing drastically. This year, spring flowers have begun to bloom in November at the start of winter and roughly two months earlier than normal. Similarly, apple and cherry rootstock trees in various parts of the state have flowered prematurely, a phenomenon usually observed between February and April.

This surprising development is being seen as a warning to scientists and horticulture experts that global warming is directly impacting the Himalayan ecosystem.

This change has been prominently observed in the central and upper regions of Himachal Pradesh, such as Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur. Local orchard owners said, “This change has been consistently observed over the past three to four years. The change in Shimla's orchards is the most worrying.”

Santosh Verma, an orchard owner from Thanadhar, said, “Flowers have appeared on his Gala variety apple trees in November. This is the first time that flowers have bloomed in the middle of autumn. Usually, flowers bloom in our apple orchards in April, but this time the weather has completely disrupted the cycle.”

The same situation prevails in the surrounding areas of Kotkhai, Rohru, and Mashobra. In many places, buds have also appeared on cherry rootstock trees even before January, whereas normally they are prepared for grafting in February-March. A weather expert explained this as a ‘false spring’.

Dr Sandeep Sharma, a senior scientist at the Meteorological Centre said, "Earlier, snowfall used to occur in November-December, but for the last 2-3 years, it has been happening in February-March. This unusual change in temperature is disrupting the biological cycle of plants. This year, the average temperature in October-November has been 2-3 degrees higher than normal. This made the plants experience a ‘false spring’, and they bloomed prematurely.”

“These days, such flowers were only seen in lower and relatively warmer areas, but now flowering has started in apple plants even in colder regions. This is a direct indication of climate change and a worrying situation,” said Dr Jitendra Chauhan, Head of Department (HOD), Department of Fruit Science, Dr. Y.S. Parmar University, Nauni.

Excessive rainfall resulted in prolonged moisture retention in the soil and this impacted the biological cycle of fruits. When the temperature suddenly increased, the soil beneath the plant roots remained cold and moist, but the surface temperature increased. This imbalance confused the plant's biological system. Due to this, the problem of 'premature leaf fall' was also observed in many orchards, said scientists and orchard owners.

Dr Pramod Verma, Assistant Professor at Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, said, 'Climate change is not limited to crops alone. It is also affecting the ecological balance. Premature flowering disrupts the natural timing of pollination. Bees, butterflies, and pollinating insects are not active at the right time, which hinders fruit setting. This reduces production and has a long-term impact on the life process of plants. Earlier, snowfall in Himachal was common in November-December. Now it has shifted to the end of January or February. Due to this change, plants are getting fewer 'chilling hours', which are very important for fruit-bearing plants.'