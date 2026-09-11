Climate Change Putting India’s Nutrition Gains At Risk
India should invest in biofortified and climate-resilient crops and regularly monitor the nutrient content of staple foods to prevent nutrient deficiencies, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
New Delhi: With climate change impacting food supplies and prices, women and children face the biggest threat. India is still dealing with stunting, wasting and anaemia even as overweight and obesity are rising. Climate disaster can add another layer to this nutrition challenge, making healthy and diverse diets harder to access for families with low income.
According to UNICEF data for 2026, more than 234 million children (around 55 percent) are exposed to three or more climate hazards. Report says more than 410 million children (96 percent) live in areas exposed to meteorological drought, while around 158.8 million face both drought and extreme heat.
Dr Anshul Singh, a nutritionist at Artemis Hospital, said India is dealing with two nutrition problems at the same time. "Children continue to face stunting, wasting and being underweight, while anaemia remains a major concern among children, adolescent girls and women. At the same time, overweight and obesity are increasing among women, showing that having enough food does not automatically mean having a healthy diet," he said.
According to National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-6 (2023–24), stunting among children under five declined to 29.3 percent, compared to 35.5 percent in NFHS-5 (2019–21). Severe wasting fell from 7.7 to 5.2 percent, while wasting declined from 19.3 to 19 percent.
The data of underweight children remained almost unchanged at 31.8 percent in NFHS-6, compared with 32.1 percent in NFHS-5. Meanwhile, overweight among children increased from 3.4 to 4 percent.
Among women aged 15–49, overweight or obesity increased from 24 percent in NFHS-5 (2019–21) to 30.7 percent in NFHS-6 (2023–24). These figures show why India must address both undernutrition and poor-quality diets.
Dietitians said that dietary diversity is a major gap, as many young children do not get a varied diet needed for healthy growth. Deficiencies can involve not just iron, but also protein, folate, vitamin B12, iodine, calcium and vitamin D, they said.
Climate Shocks Can Hit Nutritious Food First
Arvind of Growize Farms said vegetables and pulses are important sources of protein, vitamins and minerals, but they are vulnerable to weather shocks. He said that extreme weather conditions can reduce vegetable supplies and increase prices.
Fruits and vegetables are also highly perishable and inadequate cold storage and post-harvest facilities can lead to losses before produce reaches consumers He said poorer families may shift to cheaper, calorie-rich staples that fill the stomach but provide fewer essential nutrients.
This impact can be particularly serious for women. When food becomes expensive, women may prioritise children and other family members, leaving themselves with less nutritious food. According to nutritionists lower intake of iron, protein and calcium can increase the risk of nutritional deficiencies and anaemia.
Women, Children At Greater Risk
Dr Rashmi Ardey of Smile Foundation said pregnant women, adolescent girls and young children are among the most vulnerable because their nutritional requirements are higher and climate change can affect nutrition indirectly. She said that poor water access can increase infections, and repeated illness can reduce the body's ability to absorb nutrients.
The consequences can continue across generations. A girl who enters adolescence with poor nutrition may become an undernourished woman. If she enters pregnancy with nutritional deficiencies, it can increase risks during pregnancy and childbirth and affect foetal growth and birth outcomes that makes nutrition among adolescent girls important not only for their present health but also for the health of future mothers and children.
Dietitian Priya Dey said rising atmospheric carbon dioxide levels may reduce nutrients such as zinc, iron, folate and protein in some staple crops while increasing their carbohydrate content. For populations dependent on cereal-heavy diets, such changes could add to existing micronutrient challenges, particularly among women and children. The message is clear the future food challenge is not only about producing enough calories but also ensuring access to diverse and nutrient-rich foods.
Affordable Nutrition Can Start With Everyday Food
Nutritionists suggest that in order to increase the amount of iron, protein, and essential micronutrients for women and children, it is important to include:
- Chana, rajma, soy, green leafy vegetables and sesame seeds. These should be eaten along with foods rich in vitamin C like lemon, tomato, guava and amla as it will facilitate better absorption of iron from the plant sources.
- Pulses, soy, roasted gram, peanuts and seasonal vegetables. Beta carotene, milk and yogurt provide calcium and proteins.
- A simple diet of poha or upma with peanuts, seasonal fruit, dal-roti with curd, roasted chana or sprouts, and mixed dal can also provide good protein and micronutrients.
India should invest in biofortified and climate-resilient crops and regularly monitor the nutrient content of staple foods, continuing iron and folic acid supplementation for pregnant women and adolescent girls to prevent nutrient deficiencies.
The solution also includes climate-resilient crops, low-water farming, better irrigation and weather forecasts, along with better cold storage and post-harvest facilities to reduce food loss. Growing crops such as onions and tomatoes in different regions can also help prevent a climate shock in one area from causing shortages and price rises across the country.
At the community level, Anganwadi centres can help vulnerable families access nutrition, food-security and social-protection schemes during climate or price shocks. Better coordination between Anganwadi workers, ASHAs, ANMs and health centres can support early identification of vulnerable women and children and ensure timely treatment.
The PDS and ICDS can also support access to nutrient-rich foods such as pulses and millets, while growth monitoring, anaemia screening and nutrition counselling can strengthen early intervention. Demonstrations using familiar recipes can help families understand how diverse meals can be prepared within existing household budgets.
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