ETV Bharat / bharat

Climate Change Putting India’s Nutrition Gains At Risk

New Delhi: With climate change impacting food supplies and prices, women and children face the biggest threat. India is still dealing with stunting, wasting and anaemia even as overweight and obesity are rising. Climate disaster can add another layer to this nutrition challenge, making healthy and diverse diets harder to access for families with low income.

According to UNICEF data for 2026, more than 234 million children (around 55 percent) are exposed to three or more climate hazards. Report says more than 410 million children (96 percent) live in areas exposed to meteorological drought, while around 158.8 million face both drought and extreme heat.

Dr Anshul Singh, a nutritionist at Artemis Hospital, said India is dealing with two nutrition problems at the same time. "Children continue to face stunting, wasting and being underweight, while anaemia remains a major concern among children, adolescent girls and women. At the same time, overweight and obesity are increasing among women, showing that having enough food does not automatically mean having a healthy diet," he said.

According to National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-6 (2023–24), stunting among children under five declined to 29.3 percent, compared to 35.5 percent in NFHS-5 (2019–21). Severe wasting fell from 7.7 to 5.2 percent, while wasting declined from 19.3 to 19 percent.

The data of underweight children remained almost unchanged at 31.8 percent in NFHS-6, compared with 32.1 percent in NFHS-5. Meanwhile, overweight among children increased from 3.4 to 4 percent.

Among women aged 15–49, overweight or obesity increased from 24 percent in NFHS-5 (2019–21) to 30.7 percent in NFHS-6 (2023–24). These figures show why India must address both undernutrition and poor-quality diets.

Dietitians said that dietary diversity is a major gap, as many young children do not get a varied diet needed for healthy growth. Deficiencies can involve not just iron, but also protein, folate, vitamin B12, iodine, calcium and vitamin D, they said.

Climate Shocks Can Hit Nutritious Food First

Arvind of Growize Farms said vegetables and pulses are important sources of protein, vitamins and minerals, but they are vulnerable to weather shocks. He said that extreme weather conditions can reduce vegetable supplies and increase prices.

Fruits and vegetables are also highly perishable and inadequate cold storage and post-harvest facilities can lead to losses before produce reaches consumers He said poorer families may shift to cheaper, calorie-rich staples that fill the stomach but provide fewer essential nutrients.

This impact can be particularly serious for women. When food becomes expensive, women may prioritise children and other family members, leaving themselves with less nutritious food. According to nutritionists lower intake of iron, protein and calcium can increase the risk of nutritional deficiencies and anaemia.