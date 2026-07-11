Climate Change Making Extreme Rainfall More Frequent Despite El Nino: Experts
Warmer oceans and rising temperatures are driving intense rainfall events, forcing India to rethink flood preparedness and urban planning | Surabhi Gupta reports.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST|
Updated : July 11, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Even as El Nino is expected to suppress India's seasonal monsoon rainfall, climate change is increasingly driving intense rainfall events across the country, experts have warned, saying a below-normal monsoon no longer rules out devastating cloudburst-like downpours.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s annual monsoon reports, the number of extremely heavy rainfall events (more than 20.4 cm in a day) has risen sharply over the years, from 64 in 2008 to 181 in 2024. Although the figure dipped slightly to 160 in 2025, it still reflects a sustained rise in rainfall extremes.
Climate experts say the changing rainfall pattern is being fuelled by rising temperatures over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, which are supplying more heat and moisture to the atmosphere. Since a warmer atmosphere can hold around 7 per cent more moisture for every 1°C rise in temperature, favourable weather systems can now produce far more intense rainfall over shorter periods.
'Cities Are Not Prepared For Extreme Rain'
"Climate change itself is the biggest factor altering rainfall patterns in India, which are getting further intensified due to El Nino," said Upasona Ghosh, Associate Professor at the Public Health Foundation of India.
"Indian cities are facing heavy rain but are not prepared enough to cope with such rainfall. Our urban planning system is not incorporating climate factors, making cities increasingly vulnerable. Climate resilience should become a mandate, especially for rapidly growing metros."
Prof S N Mishra, climate change expert and visiting professor at TERI University, said El Nino generally weakens seasonal monsoon rainfall but cannot explain every extreme rainfall event.
"The Indian monsoon is an extremely complex atmospheric system. While El Nino generally suppresses seasonal rainfall, it does not dictate every rainfall event," Mishra told ETV Bharat.
Prof Mishra added, "What has changed markedly over the past decade is the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme rainfall events driven by global warming. A warmer atmosphere holds significantly more moisture, and when favourable conditions develop, this additional moisture is released as intense downpours or even cloudburst-like events."
He added that the rapid warming of both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal is making extreme rainfall more likely even during below-normal monsoon seasons, calling for a paradigm shift in flood forecasting, infrastructure planning and disaster preparedness.
'Fewer Rainy Days, But More Intense Downpours'
Environmentalist Manu Singh said that climate change has fundamentally altered how El Nino influences India's monsoon.
"Even in an El Nino year, when the number of rainy days may decline, individual rainfall events can become extraordinarily intense and erratic," Singh said.
"We are increasingly witnessing fewer rainy days, but when it rains, it often falls with devastating intensity. Our disaster management systems and urban infrastructure must stop planning for yesterday's climate."
Echoing similar concerns, geospatial expert Rajesh Paul said India is witnessing one of the defining signatures of a changing monsoon.
"The number of rainy days is decreasing in many regions, but when it rains, it rains much harder," Paul said.
"Warmer oceans are supplying greater amounts of heat and moisture into the atmosphere, while changing weather patterns are allowing storms to dump huge amounts of rain over the same area. Cities now need drainage systems, flood forecasting and infrastructure designed for extreme rainfall rather than average rainfall," Paul added.
Experts stressed that as climate change continues to reshape the Indian monsoon, policymakers must shift their focus from seasonal rainfall totals to preparing for short-duration, high-intensity rainfall events, which are becoming increasingly common across the country.
Also Read: