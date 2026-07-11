ETV Bharat / bharat

Climate Change Making Extreme Rainfall More Frequent Despite El Nino: Experts

Commuters ride a scooter using umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain, along National Highway 12 in Nadia district, West Bengal, on Saturday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Even as El Nino is expected to suppress India's seasonal monsoon rainfall, climate change is increasingly driving intense rainfall events across the country, experts have warned, saying a below-normal monsoon no longer rules out devastating cloudburst-like downpours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s annual monsoon reports, the number of extremely heavy rainfall events (more than 20.4 cm in a day) has risen sharply over the years, from 64 in 2008 to 181 in 2024. Although the figure dipped slightly to 160 in 2025, it still reflects a sustained rise in rainfall extremes.

Climate experts say the changing rainfall pattern is being fuelled by rising temperatures over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, which are supplying more heat and moisture to the atmosphere. Since a warmer atmosphere can hold around 7 per cent more moisture for every 1°C rise in temperature, favourable weather systems can now produce far more intense rainfall over shorter periods.

Commuters move on a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Patna, Bihar, on Saturday. (PTI)

'Cities Are Not Prepared For Extreme Rain'

"Climate change itself is the biggest factor altering rainfall patterns in India, which are getting further intensified due to El Nino," said Upasona Ghosh, Associate Professor at the Public Health Foundation of India.

"Indian cities are facing heavy rain but are not prepared enough to cope with such rainfall. Our urban planning system is not incorporating climate factors, making cities increasingly vulnerable. Climate resilience should become a mandate, especially for rapidly growing metros."

Prof S N Mishra, climate change expert and visiting professor at TERI University, said El Nino generally weakens seasonal monsoon rainfall but cannot explain every extreme rainfall event.

"The Indian monsoon is an extremely complex atmospheric system. While El Nino generally suppresses seasonal rainfall, it does not dictate every rainfall event," Mishra told ETV Bharat.