ETV Bharat / bharat

Climate Change, Insecticide Resistance Could Threaten Malaria Eradication: Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said climate change, unplanned urbanisation and growing mosquito resistance to insecticides could pose fresh obstacles to India's malaria eradication efforts and called for greater focus on prevention of mosquito breeding and managing the environment.

Inaugurating the year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations of the ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR-NIMR) here, Murmu said malaria had long been a serious public health challenge in several countries, including India.

"At the time of independence, it was one of the most critical public health challenges in our country. It is a matter of satisfaction that India has made remarkable progress in malaria control over the last few years," she said.

Improved healthcare services, modern diagnostic techniques, effective medicines, mosquito-control campaigns, and community participation have played a significant role in curbing the spread of this disease, Murmu said

India's progress toward malaria elimination has received global recognition. In 2024, India moved out of the World Health Organization's 'High Burden to High Impact' category. "This achievement has been made possible through the collective efforts of our public health programs, scientists, healthcare workers, and citizens," she said.

Murmu said NIMR has played a pivotal role in the fight against malaria. Over the last five decades, it has conducted pioneering research in areas such as malaria parasites, mosquitoes, vector control, insecticide resistance, and community-based surveillance.