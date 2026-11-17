Climate Change, Insecticide Resistance Could Threaten Malaria Eradication: Murmu
The President said that malaria had long been a serious public health challenge in several countries, including India.
By PTI
Published : November 17, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said climate change, unplanned urbanisation and growing mosquito resistance to insecticides could pose fresh obstacles to India's malaria eradication efforts and called for greater focus on prevention of mosquito breeding and managing the environment.
Inaugurating the year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations of the ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR-NIMR) here, Murmu said malaria had long been a serious public health challenge in several countries, including India.
"At the time of independence, it was one of the most critical public health challenges in our country. It is a matter of satisfaction that India has made remarkable progress in malaria control over the last few years," she said.
Improved healthcare services, modern diagnostic techniques, effective medicines, mosquito-control campaigns, and community participation have played a significant role in curbing the spread of this disease, Murmu said
India's progress toward malaria elimination has received global recognition. In 2024, India moved out of the World Health Organization's 'High Burden to High Impact' category. "This achievement has been made possible through the collective efforts of our public health programs, scientists, healthcare workers, and citizens," she said.
Murmu said NIMR has played a pivotal role in the fight against malaria. Over the last five decades, it has conducted pioneering research in areas such as malaria parasites, mosquitoes, vector control, insecticide resistance, and community-based surveillance.
The president said emerging challenges, including climate change, unplanned urbanisation and growing mosquito resistance to insecticides, could pose fresh obstacles to malaria eradication.
In such a scenario, the efforts of healthcare workers alone cannot prevent the spread of malaria, she said, adding that it was "also necessary to focus on preventing water stagnation, eliminating mosquito breeding sources, and managing the environment". Murmu expressed confidence that policymakers and the scientific community were making concerted efforts in this direction.
The president said dengue had also emerged as a major challenge in the country in recent years and the threat was likely to become more formidable due to global warming and shifts in monsoon patterns. Research conducted by the ICMR had provided direction to India's fight against diseases such as tuberculosis, leprosy, and kala-azar, she said.
"The ICMR has also played a significant role in shaping our national health programs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it established a nationwide testing network in record time and partnered in the development of India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine," she said. Murmu expressed confidence that the ICMR was also taking effective measures towards the diagnosis of diseases such as dengue.
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