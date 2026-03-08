ETV Bharat / bharat

Climate Change Hits Women Hardest, Funding Support Inadequate: UNGCNI

New Delhi: Climate change has serious impacts from a gender perspective, yet the capital flowing toward supporting women affected by it represents only a small fraction of what is required, a top representative of the United Nations Global Compact Network India (UNGCNI) said.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Vaishali Nigam Sinha, president of UNGCNI, emphasised the need to recognise the vital role women play in climate-related disaster management and to reduce the impacts of climate change on their lives through targeted investment.

"During climate-related disasters, women are significantly more likely to be affected. It is important to protect and support women when addressing climate-related impacts. However, when we look at the capital flowing toward helping women affected by climate change, it is only a small fraction of what is required -- about 10 per cent," Sinha told PTI.

In 2025, a UN women report warned that under a worst-case climate scenario, up to 158.3 million more women and girls may live in extreme poverty globally as a result of climate change by 2050.

Highlighting the plight of women in rural regions, she noted that those working in farming or similar jobs are often unrecognised and unpaid, yet are directly affected by extreme heat, particularly in regions such as Rajasthan and Gujarat, which impacts their mental health, livelihoods, and many other aspects of their lives.

The UNGCNI president also pointed out the practical challenges women face on the ground. "In the renewable energy sector, for women to work on sites, hospitals and proper sanitation facilities (for both men and women) are essential." She underscored that while these facilities may seem standard in Delhi, they are far from guaranteed in the remotest parts of the country.

When asked about her statement on the gap between commitments and on-ground implementation, especially when it comes to areas like sustainability and gender inclusion, the UNGCNI president stressed that commitment is the biggest factor, as well as a trigger.