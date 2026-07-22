ETV Bharat / bharat

Climate Change Cutting Milk Production In Haryana, Buffaloes Most Affected: ICAR Study

New Delhi: Rising temperatures and humidity linked to climate change are beginning to impact India's dairy sector. A new study by the ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) and NDRI (National Dairy Research Institute) reveals a significant decline in milk production in Haryana, one of the country's leading milk-producing states.

The longitudinal study that went on for over 16 years is published in Scientific Reports and concludes that buffaloes and crossbred cattle are the most vulnerable to heat stress, while indigenous breeds such as Sahiwal and Hariana are far more resilient under extreme weather conditions.

Researchers analysed livestock and climate data from 19 districts of Haryana between 2004 and 2019, covering more than 1,100 villages each year. The study examined milk production alongside climatic factors including temperature, humidity, rainfall, the Temperature-Humidity Index (THI), and Potential Evapotranspiration (PET), which measures atmospheric moisture demand by combining temperature, humidity and solar radiation.

The findings showed that temperatures exceeding 38°C along with humidity levels above 70 per cent during July and August, reduced milk yield and overall milk production.

The researchers also identified Potential Evapotranspiration (PET) as an important but underutilised indicator of heat stress in livestock. Higher PET values during the summer and monsoon months consistently associated with lower milk production.