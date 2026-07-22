Climate Change Cutting Milk Production In Haryana, Buffaloes Most Affected: ICAR Study
Researchers analysed livestock and climate data from 19 districts of Haryana between 2004 and 2019, covering more than 1,100 villages each year, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Rising temperatures and humidity linked to climate change are beginning to impact India's dairy sector. A new study by the ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) and NDRI (National Dairy Research Institute) reveals a significant decline in milk production in Haryana, one of the country's leading milk-producing states.
The longitudinal study that went on for over 16 years is published in Scientific Reports and concludes that buffaloes and crossbred cattle are the most vulnerable to heat stress, while indigenous breeds such as Sahiwal and Hariana are far more resilient under extreme weather conditions.
Researchers analysed livestock and climate data from 19 districts of Haryana between 2004 and 2019, covering more than 1,100 villages each year. The study examined milk production alongside climatic factors including temperature, humidity, rainfall, the Temperature-Humidity Index (THI), and Potential Evapotranspiration (PET), which measures atmospheric moisture demand by combining temperature, humidity and solar radiation.
The findings showed that temperatures exceeding 38°C along with humidity levels above 70 per cent during July and August, reduced milk yield and overall milk production.
The researchers also identified Potential Evapotranspiration (PET) as an important but underutilised indicator of heat stress in livestock. Higher PET values during the summer and monsoon months consistently associated with lower milk production.
According to the study, buffaloes are particularly susceptible to heat because their dark skin absorbs more solar radiation and they have fewer sweat glands. Crossbred cattle also experience considerable productivity losses during heatwaves. In contrast, indigenous breeds possess natural adaptations such as loose skin, efficient sweating mechanisms and lower metabolic heat production, which help them to better adjust high temperatures.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, dairy and livestock expert Mohan Singh Ahluwalia, former Haryana Government Commissioner and former Central Member of the Animal Welfare Board of India agreed with the results of the study.
He explained that buffaloes require significantly greater cooling than indigenous cattle, while Holstein Friesian cows also need better heat management. He said that indigenous breeds often produce richer, yellow-coloured milk during summer, whereas buffaloes generally produce more milk in winter and experience a drop in production during hotter months. Himachal Pradesh, he added, is an exception, as its milder summer climate helps maintain higher milk productivity.
"Large-scale tree plantation, restoration of traditional ponds, adequate drinking water, bathing facilities for cows, and wallowing ponds for buffaloes can naturally improve animal comfort and milk production. Ensuring the availability of green fodder and cultivating nutritious fodder crops on vacant land are equally important," he suggested.
The ICAR researchers also recommended integrating PET and THI forecasts into livestock early-warning systems, expanding shade, sprinklers and wallowing facilities, and strengthening breeding programmes to conserve climate-resilient indigenous cattle breeds.
Read More: