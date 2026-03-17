ETV Bharat / bharat

Climate Change Could Drive Millions Globally Into Physical Inactivity By 2050: Lancet Study

New Delhi: High temperatures caused by climate change could drive millions around the world into physical inactivity by 2050 and be linked to up to 7,00,000 additional premature deaths yearly and USD 3.68 billion in productivity losses, suggests a study published in The Lancet Global Health journal.

Rising temperatures could alone undermine a substantial share of the World Health Organization's (WHO) target of cutting physical inactivity across the globe by 15 per cent by 2030, researchers from Latin America, including the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina, said.

India is projected to see a mortality rate attributable to physical inactivity of 10.62 deaths per 1,00,000 population by 2050 under the three future scenarios analysed -- low emissions, historical trends continuing unchanged and rapid fossil-fuelled development. Climate change is making the world hotter, and the growing heat can impact one's ability to be physically active.

A study recently published in the journal Environmental Research Health suggested that in some parts of the tropics and subtropics, hot and humid conditions during the hottest hours of a year limit safe physical activity for both younger and older adults to sitting and lying down. Physical inactivity is already a major global health problem, with about one in three adults failing to meet WHO guidelines for weekly exercise, the researchers said.

The WHO recommends adults aged 18-64 engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity physical activity per week. Muscle-strengthening activities involving major muscle groups should be done two or more days a week, it says.

The researchers analysed data from 156 countries between 2000 and 2022 to model how rising temperatures may affect physical activity globally up to the year 2050.