ETV Bharat / bharat

Clear Downward Pressures On China's GDP Growth, But Nothing For India To Celebrate: Congress

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh | File photo ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said there are clear downward pressures on China's GDP growth, which are now structural in nature, but there is nothing for India to celebrate as its economy is much larger and the trade deficit with India is rising. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said China has just announced its GDP growth target for 2026-30 at 4.5 per cent-5 per cent, the first time in almost four decades that it has dropped below 5 per cent. "It is now stressing 'quality' of growth anchored in technological innovation. There is, however, no room for celebration here since the Chinese economy is almost four and a half to five times larger than India's," Ramesh said in a post on X.