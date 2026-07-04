ETV Bharat / bharat

Classes Under A Tree: A Chhattisgarh Govt School In Ruins Tells State's Education Story

School headmaster Khageshwari Dubey said the owner of the building where the school was functioning earlier had allowed the same on humanitarian basis and did not seek any rent.

"We cannot send our children to school like this. Learning amidst rain, sun, wind and the possibility of insects poses a danger to them," mother of a student said.

When the ETV Bharat team visited the school, the children were studying sitting on mats while the teachers taught them in the open.

After the building fell into disrepair, the school had been functioning for free in the private premises belonging to a School Committee ( Shala Samiti ) member of the village for the last five years. However, the owner repossessed the premises as his family was growing and he needed more space.

According to the villagers, the school building was built years ago in the middle of a field with no access in the form of a road or a safe path.

Bilaspur: Students of a government school in Chhattisgarh are compelled to study under open sky as the building is in ruins. The Government Primary School in Stationpara locality of Ghutku village in the Takhatpur assembly in Bilaspur puts up a big question mark on the claims regarding education system in the state.

"We did not pay him any rent, he had allowed us to use the space on humanitarian basis. Initially, we planned to use it for just four rainy months but then we continued to function from there for over 5 years," the headmaster said.

The school currently has only 10 students enrolled in it with no pupils in Classes 1 and 2. The parents say that they are forced to seek transfer certificates (TCs) for their children due to the mismanagement resulting from teaching in the open.

The villagers said that the old school building is in complete disrepair. They added that the children had to cross railway tracks to reach the premises which posed danger to their lives.

"During the rainy season, the fields would fill with water and mud. It is dangerous to even reach the school. And then there is not building now," said one of the villagers who is thinking of pulling out his child from the school.

Soon after ETV Bharat's visit, several officials, including District Education Officer (DEO) Rameshwar Jaiswal, also arrived at the spot and an alternative building was arranged in the village for running the institution.

The officials disclosed that a new building was being constructed. "The building has been approved for the past six months but could not be constructed due to non-availability of land. Alternative arrangements have been made,” said the DEO.

The officials said that an amount of Rs 11,48,000 has been approved for the construction of the new building and the funds have been released recently. They said that construction in limited space remains a challenge.

"We received the funds on June 12. Space was a problem with small children and the railway station nearby. We were careful in selecting the land. The construction will be completed soon and we will address any problems that arise in the course,” said Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat, Satyavrat Tiwari.