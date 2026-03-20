After Class XII, Class 10 Exams Also Cancelled In Middle East; CBSE Explains New Result Evaluation Formula
Students from previous batches and those who missed exams will get another chance, while centre-changed students will be evaluated based on the papers they attempted.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST|
Updated : March 20, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
New Delhi: The education system in West Asia has been impacted ever since the war began. Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled Class XII exams. Now, it has also cancelled Class X exams. In its notification, the board stated that the decision was taken keeping student safety in mind.
CBSE took this step due to deteriorating conditions and security concerns in several West Asian countries. Conducting exams had become difficult in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Exams Partially Conducted
According to CBSE, some exams were already held between February 17 and February 28, 2026. The marks obtained in these papers will be included while preparing the final results.
CBSE has also made special provisions for students from earlier batches, starting from 2025. Those who missed exams will be allowed to appear in the next board exams. Students who changed their exam centres to another country will have their results prepared based on the papers they appeared for.
The board clarified that internal assessment marks uploaded by schools will be treated as final and included in the result. Students may also be given an opportunity for improvement, if required.
New Evaluation System For Results
The results will be prepared based on students’ performance using a revised evaluation method:
- For students who appeared in four exams, the average of the best three subjects will be taken.
- For those who appeared in three exams, the result will be based on the best two subjects.
- Students who appeared in two exams will be awarded average marks in the remaining subjects.
Board’s Decision
CBSE has clarified that results prepared under this evaluation system will be final, and no separate examinations will be conducted under any special circumstances. The decision of the board's competent authority will be considered final.
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