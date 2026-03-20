ETV Bharat / bharat

After Class XII, Class 10 Exams Also Cancelled In Middle East; CBSE Explains New Result Evaluation Formula

New Delhi: The education system in West Asia has been impacted ever since the war began. Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled Class XII exams. Now, it has also cancelled Class X exams. In its notification, the board stated that the decision was taken keeping student safety in mind.

CBSE took this step due to deteriorating conditions and security concerns in several West Asian countries. Conducting exams had become difficult in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Exams Partially Conducted

According to CBSE, some exams were already held between February 17 and February 28, 2026. The marks obtained in these papers will be included while preparing the final results.

CBSE has also made special provisions for students from earlier batches, starting from 2025. Those who missed exams will be allowed to appear in the next board exams. Students who changed their exam centres to another country will have their results prepared based on the papers they appeared for.