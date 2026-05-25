ETV Bharat / bharat

Class XII Student Hacked To Death Near Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple; Revenge Killing Suspected

Madurai: A 17-year-old Class XII student was brutally hacked to death near the parking area of the famed Meenakshi Amman Temple late on Sunday night in a suspected revenge killing linked to an earlier clash during the Chithirai festival.

The victim, identified as Gubendran, was attacked by a five-member gang near the corporation-run car parking complex on North Avani Moola Street, close to the temple premises. Police said the accused arrived on two motorcycles and allegedly assaulted the teenager with deadly weapons before fleeing the scene.

According to investigators, the murder stemmed from a violent altercation that took place last month during the Chithirai festival between Gubendran and local history-sheeter Muthumani, popularly known as Thothal Muthumani. Police said both groups had assaulted each other during the clash, leaving Muthumani seriously injured.

Investigators suspect the accused gang waited nearly a month to avenge the earlier incident. Police believe Muthumani allegedly planned the attack even before fully recovering from his injuries.

On the night of the murder, Gubendran was reportedly standing near the temple parking area when Muthumani, along with his brother Raj, Satheesh Kumar alias Kuttan Satheesh, Hari Krishnan, and Muthukumar, allegedly surrounded him and launched the attack. Though the teenager reportedly tried to escape, the gang chased him down and repeatedly hacked him, killing him on the spot. The accused later fled the area.