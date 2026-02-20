ETV Bharat / bharat

Class 10 Pass Serial Scamster Posing As Delhi Post Director Cheats Raipur Job Seekers Of Rs 2.34 Crore

Raipur: The Raipur Police on Friday busted an interstate fraud racket that allegedly duped dozens of unemployed youngsters in Chhattisgarh by promising them government jobs. The mastermind, Naresh Manhare, a Class 10 pass, posed as a Director in the Delhi Post Office and even claimed to be an MBBS doctor to lure victims.

The Civil Lines police team under the Central Zone of the Police Commissionerate arrested four members of the gang from the Pandri area of Raipur. Police said the accused had cheated at least 52 job seekers of approximately Rs 2.34 crore.

To make the scam appear legitimate, the accused rented an office in Aishwarya Market, located in the Assembly area, under the name of a ‘Micro Finance’ company. According to police, Naresh allegedly prepared fake letterheads, seals, and appointment letters, which were sent to victims by post to convince them that they had secured a government job. Additionally, he even obtained two GST registrations under the name of ‘Goodluck Micro Finance’ and also operated another office in Abhanpur.

During the investigation, police recovered a fake MBBS certificate from Naresh’s laptop and mobile phone, allegedly issued in the name of "Doctor DY Patil Vidyapeeth University, Delhi". Police also recovered the bank transaction, out of which Rs 40 lakh were transferred to a woman doctor's account.