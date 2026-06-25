ETV Bharat / bharat

Clashes Erupt At Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Amid Political Row; Mayor, 16 Councillors Among Injured

Thiruvananthapuram: High political drama and violent clashes marked proceedings at the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation on Thursday as a protest led by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) escalated into confrontations between CPM and BJP workers, leaving at least 16 people injured, including Mayor V V Rajesh, Deputy Mayor G S Asha Nath, a CPI(M) councillor Sindhu Sasi and a woman police officer.

The unrest stems from two parallel controversies that have intensified political tensions within the civic body. The first concerns BJP councillor R Sugathan of Vazhottukonam, against whom proceedings under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) have been approved by the state government. The LDF has been demanding his immediate resignation from the Corporation.

The second issue relates to the swearing-in of 20 BJP councillors. The Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside their initial oath-taking ceremony held on December 21 after a petition filed by CPI(M) Parliamentary Party leader S P Deepak challenged its validity. The court observed that the ceremony had not been conducted in accordance with prescribed local body procedures.

Following the verdict, the BJP councillors took their oaths afresh on Wednesday. However, the LDF contends that the invalidation of the original oath raises legal questions over all subsequent decisions taken by the Corporation, including the elections of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and standing committees. The opposition has demanded fresh elections to these posts.

Protest Turns Violent

Tensions boiled over when Rajesh and Asha arrived at the Corporation office amid an LDF blockade. CPI(M) councillors and activists attempted to prevent their entry, triggering heated exchanges and physical confrontations between supporters of both political fronts.

Police personnel deployed at the venue intervened to separate the groups, but clashes intensified as rival activists pushed and shoved each other. The Mayor and Deputy Mayor eventually entered the Corporation office under police protection.

The confrontation left several councillors and activists injured. According to hospital sources, 16 people were treated at the Government Medical College Hospital here.

Mayor Rajesh reportedly sustained injuries to his leg, while Asha also required medical attention. CPI(M) councillor Sindhu Sashi of Kattaikonam suffered head injuries and remains under treatment. A woman police officer was also injured while attempting to control the situation.

BJP Alleges Assault

Mayor Rajesh accused CPI(M) activists of orchestrating a deliberate attack and obstructing the functioning of the civic body. "The protesters prevented ordinary citizens from entering the Corporation office and physically attacked elected representatives, including women councillors. No one has the authority to stop a democratically elected Mayor from entering his office," he said.