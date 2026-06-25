Clashes Erupt At Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Amid Political Row; Mayor, 16 Councillors Among Injured
Tensions boiled over when Mayor V V Rajesh and Deputy Mayor G S Asha Nath arrived at the Corporation office amid a CPI(M)-led LDF blockade.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: High political drama and violent clashes marked proceedings at the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation on Thursday as a protest led by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) escalated into confrontations between CPM and BJP workers, leaving at least 16 people injured, including Mayor V V Rajesh, Deputy Mayor G S Asha Nath, a CPI(M) councillor Sindhu Sasi and a woman police officer.
The unrest stems from two parallel controversies that have intensified political tensions within the civic body. The first concerns BJP councillor R Sugathan of Vazhottukonam, against whom proceedings under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) have been approved by the state government. The LDF has been demanding his immediate resignation from the Corporation.
The second issue relates to the swearing-in of 20 BJP councillors. The Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside their initial oath-taking ceremony held on December 21 after a petition filed by CPI(M) Parliamentary Party leader S P Deepak challenged its validity. The court observed that the ceremony had not been conducted in accordance with prescribed local body procedures.
Following the verdict, the BJP councillors took their oaths afresh on Wednesday. However, the LDF contends that the invalidation of the original oath raises legal questions over all subsequent decisions taken by the Corporation, including the elections of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and standing committees. The opposition has demanded fresh elections to these posts.
Protest Turns Violent
Tensions boiled over when Rajesh and Asha arrived at the Corporation office amid an LDF blockade. CPI(M) councillors and activists attempted to prevent their entry, triggering heated exchanges and physical confrontations between supporters of both political fronts.
Police personnel deployed at the venue intervened to separate the groups, but clashes intensified as rival activists pushed and shoved each other. The Mayor and Deputy Mayor eventually entered the Corporation office under police protection.
The confrontation left several councillors and activists injured. According to hospital sources, 16 people were treated at the Government Medical College Hospital here.
Mayor Rajesh reportedly sustained injuries to his leg, while Asha also required medical attention. CPI(M) councillor Sindhu Sashi of Kattaikonam suffered head injuries and remains under treatment. A woman police officer was also injured while attempting to control the situation.
BJP Alleges Assault
Mayor Rajesh accused CPI(M) activists of orchestrating a deliberate attack and obstructing the functioning of the civic body. "The protesters prevented ordinary citizens from entering the Corporation office and physically attacked elected representatives, including women councillors. No one has the authority to stop a democratically elected Mayor from entering his office," he said.
Deputy Mayor Asha alleged that the blockade was intended to physically target the Mayor and claimed BJP workers intervened to prevent further violence.
CPI(M) Defends Agitation
CPI(M) leaders rejected the allegations and defended the protest as a legitimate democratic exercise. District Secretary V Joy alleged that the re-swearing-in ceremony of BJP councillors lacked transparency and was conducted without proper notice to all concerned parties.
"The agitation will continue until the councillor facing KAAPA proceedings resigns. The public has a right to know how such crucial decisions are being taken," he said.
Senior CPI(M) leader Kadakampally Surendran maintained that LDF councillors had been engaged in a peaceful protest before tensions escalated.
BJP State Leadership Steps In
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar visited the injured Mayor and party workers at the Government Medical College Hospital. He accused the CPM of resorting to violence out of political frustration and alleged that the protest was aimed at disrupting the Corporation's functioning.
"The people of Kerala have repeatedly rejected politics based on intimidation and violence. The BJP will respond democratically and launch protests wherever necessary," he said.
Legal Battle Far From Over
CPI(M) leader Deepak has indicated that the LDF will move the Kerala High Court seeking a ruling on the legality of decisions taken after the original oath-taking ceremony. Sources indicate that the state government is also examining the legal validity of the fresh swearing-in process and may seek expert legal opinion.
Meanwhile, Sugathan is expected to approach the High Court seeking permission for a fresh oath-taking under judicial supervision. He is also reportedly preparing to challenge the KAAPA proceedings before the appropriate statutory authority.
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