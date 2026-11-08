Clash Outside Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee's House: Kolkata Police Nab Two
Four cases have been registered in connection with the matter, and the duo have been taken into custody for allegedly slapping an on-duty police officer.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested two individuals in connection with a clash that broke out in front of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence in South Kolkata's Kalighat during his birthday celebrations.
Sources at the Kalighat Police Station said four cases have been registered following the violence, leading to the arrest of two individuals for allegedly slapping an on-duty police officer. "The arrested individuals will be interrogated, and a list of others involved in the incident is being compiled," a senior Kolkata police official said.
Several people from both sides were reportedly injured during the clash, and police had to resort to a lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. The situation in the locality remains tense and under heavy police deployment. The police are going through CCTV footage from the area to identify those involved in the clash.
Late-night clashes broke out in phases between the TMC and BJP workers on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, when Banerjee was celebrating his 39th birthday in front of the house.
Watch this shocking footage of a BJP goon brazenly slapping a police officer in plain clothes. This is the BJP’s model of governance in West Bengal, where hooliganism rules and even police officers are not spared.— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) November 7, 2026
What started with an altercation finally turned into scuffles and stone pelting. Banerjee alleged that there was an attempt on his life and accused the BJP supporters of ransacking a nearby party office.
Later, Banerjee started a sit-in protest in front of his house on Friday night over the incident. As the on-duty police officers asked them to move away from that place, since it might result in further escalation of tension, the MP also entered into an argument with the on-duty cops. Finally, on Saturday morning, he entered his house after the police intervened.
Banerjee claimed that, anticipating an attack, he had posted about it on social media two days ago, tagging the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.
Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her displeasure over the incident, questioning the role of Kalighat PS OC Balai Bag in managing the matter.
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