ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Debunks ‘3000 Ukrainians In Northeast’ Claim As NIA Arrests Seven Foreign Nationals

Arrested foreigners being taken away from the Patiala House Court after being produced before the NIA court in New Delhi ( ANI Videograb )

New Delhi: The government on Friday dismissed viral social media claims as “fake” alleging that around 3,000 Ukrainian nationals had entered India and were hiding in the Northeast to train insurgent groups, allegedly backed by US mercenaries.

In an official statement, authorities clarified that no such large-scale infiltration had occurred while terming the posts misleading and baseless.

However, the government confirmed that seven foreign nationals - six Ukrainians and one US citizen - have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with illegal cross-border activities.

According to officials, the accused were intercepted at multiple transit points, including airports in Delhi, Lucknow and Kolkata, based on specific intelligence inputs. They were later taken into custody by the NIA.

The US national has been identified as Matthew Aaron VanDyke, described as an international security analyst and founder of a private organisation. The six Ukrainian nationals have been identified as Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim and Kaminskyi Viktor.