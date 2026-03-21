Govt Debunks ‘3000 Ukrainians In Northeast’ Claim As NIA Arrests Seven Foreign Nationals
Viral misinformation on mass foreign infiltration was dismissed as false, even as investigators uncovered a case involving illegal border crossing and suspected insurgent training links.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 9:07 AM IST
New Delhi: The government on Friday dismissed viral social media claims as “fake” alleging that around 3,000 Ukrainian nationals had entered India and were hiding in the Northeast to train insurgent groups, allegedly backed by US mercenaries.
In an official statement, authorities clarified that no such large-scale infiltration had occurred while terming the posts misleading and baseless.
However, the government confirmed that seven foreign nationals - six Ukrainians and one US citizen - have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with illegal cross-border activities.
According to officials, the accused were intercepted at multiple transit points, including airports in Delhi, Lucknow and Kolkata, based on specific intelligence inputs. They were later taken into custody by the NIA.
The US national has been identified as Matthew Aaron VanDyke, described as an international security analyst and founder of a private organisation. The six Ukrainian nationals have been identified as Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim and Kaminskyi Viktor.
As per the investigators, the group had entered India on tourist visas on different dates and travelled to Assam and Mizoram without obtaining mandatory Restricted Area Permits (RAP) or Protected Area Permits (PAP).
The NIA FIR alleges that these people subsequently crossed into Myanmar illegally, where they were scheduled to provide training to Ethnic Armed Groups (EAGs) in drone operations and jamming technologies.
Officials said some of these groups are known to have links with insurgent outfits operating in India and have been involved in supplying weapons and training, posing a potential threat to national security.
The accused were produced before a court on March 16 and remanded to 11 days of NIA custody. Investigations are on, with immigration and security agencies maintaining high alert.
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