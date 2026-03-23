ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Claims Of Rs 2983 Crores Against ADAG Companies Were Extinguished For A Total Settlement Of Rs 26 Crores': ED Report In SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday, based on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) report, noted that claims of about Rs 2,983 crores were extinguished for a total settlement of Rs 26 crores, and also directed the central agencies to conduct a "fair, dispassionate, transparent, and time-bound" investigation into the alleged large-scale banking fraud involving the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) and its firms.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench directed all concerned financial institutions to "render full cooperation to the ED". The bench permitted the central agencies to approach it if there is any reluctance from other government bodies in extending cooperation. The bench also expressed displeasure over the "reluctance" shown by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED in probing the alleged large-scale banking fraud involving the ADAG and its firms.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by former bureaucrat E A S Sarma seeking a court-monitored investigation into alleged loan frauds exceeding Rs 40,000 crore by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) firms led by Anil Ambani.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing ED and CBI, said as per the court's last order, a Special Investigating Team of ED officials has been constituted and the investigation is ongoing.

Muku Rohatgi, representing Anil Ambani and ADAG, said his clients are not opposing any investigation. He stated that he has a representation to make to these banks to enter into a dialogue to explore a fruitful resolution, but they are unwilling to have a dialogue due to the pendency of the case.

"Mr Rohatgi, we have not stopped anyone…they will happily enter into (the dialogue) because now…that will be another way to wriggle out of the consequences, if any," observed the CJI.

The CJI said the first report submitted by Mehta only discusses the composition of the SIT and the issues that need investigation. Mehta said the second updated report is also filed, and possibly it may not have been placed before the court, and added, for CBI, "we have constituted 3 transaction auditors to go into the audit transactions, as there may be or not be collusion".

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing E A S Sarma, said SEBI has already provided a detailed investigation report stating this is a scheme to siphon off money from these companies, orchestrated by Anil Ambani and ADAG, yet the CBI has not made any arrests so far.

Mehta said four individuals have been arrested so far, and there cannot be any random arrests. Bhushan said some lowly officials have been arrested, but not the main person.

"Your investigating agencies, the way they have shown a kind of reluctance or whatever that things have been allowed to go in the way they want, is not acceptable. They should come out in a time-bound manner in a transparent and fair manner, as this is what we have concluded after holding the investigation. Your investigation must inspire confidence. Not only the confidence of the court, the confidence of every stakeholder," said the CJI, adding that people should feel there has been a fair and independent investigation.