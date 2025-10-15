ETV Bharat / bharat

Claims Of Legislation To Ban Hindi 'Completely False', Clarifies Tamil Nadu Govt

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Govt on Wednesday clarified that the claims of introducing a a bill in the Legislative Assembly to ban the Hindi language in all forms is 'completely false'.

The Secretary of the Legislative Assembly has clarified: “No proposal for such a bill has been received,” it stated in a post on X.

Amid row over imposition of Hindi in the state, it was claimed that the Tamil Nadu government is set to introduce a bill that would ban the use of Hindi language in hoardings, boards, films and songs throughout the state.