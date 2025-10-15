Claims Of Legislation To Ban Hindi 'Completely False', Clarifies Tamil Nadu Govt
The govt on X said no proposal for such a bill has been received.
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Govt on Wednesday clarified that the claims of introducing a a bill in the Legislative Assembly to ban the Hindi language in all forms is 'completely false'.
The Secretary of the Legislative Assembly has clarified: “No proposal for such a bill has been received,” it stated in a post on X.
Amid row over imposition of Hindi in the state, it was claimed that the Tamil Nadu government is set to introduce a bill that would ban the use of Hindi language in hoardings, boards, films and songs throughout the state.
The move, ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, was seen as a likely response to what the DMK has been describing as the imposition of Hindi over regional languages. However, senior party leader TKS Elangovan said his party would not do anything against the Constitution.
Earlier this year, the State government had replaced the official Indian rupee symbol '₹' with the Tamil letter 'ரூ' as the logo for its state budget.
Additionally, Chief Minister MK Stalin has been opposing the Central government's three-language policy. He has repeatedly accused the BJP of imposing Hindi on the state's people. He has stated that the state's two-language policy (Tamil and English) has benefited education, skill development, and employment.
