ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP's Saurav Das Claims He Was Stopped At Delhi Airport From Travelling To UK

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Saurav Das on Monday alleged that he was stopped from travelling to the UK to attend an event at the University of Oxford, where he was invited to speak on the "cockroach movement".

In posts on X, Das said he was stopped at the immigration counter at the Delhi airport before boarding his 1 am flight to London.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that someone in power was jealous of Das receiving an invitation from the University of Oxford.

Das said, "I have been stopped by this cowardly Modi Govt at the Delhi Airport from flying to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford."

"This cowardly government did not allow me to board my flight to London, where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, and Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement.

"Indian students put their heart and soul into organising the events, but this anti-intellectual govt was scared of me going to these prestigious institutions!" he said. Das said he has been invited by the Oxford University Students' Union for a panel discussion.

"And that's why I was going to London. But as soon as I went to the immigration check, I came to know that my passport has been flagged," he said.