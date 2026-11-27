CJP's Ashutosh Ranka Accuses Union Minister Of Defamation, Demands Public Apology
The party has warned of further action if the Union Minister fails to address the demands outlined in the legal communication.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka has sent a defamation notice to Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh over remarks allegedly made against him during a BJP press conference in Bengaluru on November 3. Ranka has demanded evidence supporting the allegations, an unconditional public apology and Rs 3 crore in compensation.
The Minister had allegedly claimed that Ranka received funds from Pakistani leaders and their purported handler, Saniya, linking the alleged funding to Operation Sindoor. Ranka has termed the allegations baseless and malicious, accusing the minister of attempting to damage his public reputation. Advocate Abhik Chimni sent the legal notice on Ranka's behalf.
The legal notice highlights Ranka's academic and professional background, stating that he is an alumnus of IIT and London School of Economics. It also says he left a well-paying consulting job at McKinsey & Company in London to return to India and pursue grassroots public work.
According to the notice, all money Ranka received over the past two years came from legitimate professional earnings through authorised banking channels. He disclosed these transactions in his income tax returns and paid tax as required.
The notice also refers to income from a consulting project with a global public health organisation, with which the Government of India is also said to collaborate regularly.
Notice Seeks Evidence Behind Funding Allegations
The legal notice questions the basis of the minister's claims, pointing out that no Pakistani leader was identified as having allegedly transferred money to Ranka, either personally or on behalf of a political party. It also states that no details of the alleged funding, including the amount, dates, bank transactions, accounts or supporting documents, were made public.
The notice argues that linking an individual to anti-national activities and betrayal of the country without evidence, particularly by a Union Minister, is serious. The CJP maintains that such statements can damage reputations and intimidate people engaged in public life and raising issues concerning public welfare.
Through the legal notice, Ranka has made three demands: evidence to substantiate the allegations, withdrawal of the disputed remarks along with an unconditional public apology, and Rs 3 crore in compensation for the alleged damage to his reputation.
He has stipulated that, if paid, the entire compensation amount should be donated to a charitable organisation working in primary education in India. The CJP has warned that if the minister fails to fulfil the demands, Ranka will pursue appropriate legal action under civil and criminal law.
The party said it would not tolerate attempts to damage the reputation of individuals raising public interest and community welfare issues through allegations unsupported by evidence.
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