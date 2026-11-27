ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP's Ashutosh Ranka Accuses Union Minister Of Defamation, Demands Public Apology

Ashutosh Ranka ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka has sent a defamation notice to Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh over remarks allegedly made against him during a BJP press conference in Bengaluru on November 3. Ranka has demanded evidence supporting the allegations, an unconditional public apology and Rs 3 crore in compensation.

The Minister had allegedly claimed that Ranka received funds from Pakistani leaders and their purported handler, Saniya, linking the alleged funding to Operation Sindoor. Ranka has termed the allegations baseless and malicious, accusing the minister of attempting to damage his public reputation. Advocate Abhik Chimni sent the legal notice on Ranka's behalf.

The legal notice highlights Ranka's academic and professional background, stating that he is an alumnus of IIT and London School of Economics. It also says he left a well-paying consulting job at McKinsey & Company in London to return to India and pursue grassroots public work. According to the notice, all money Ranka received over the past two years came from legitimate professional earnings through authorised banking channels. He disclosed these transactions in his income tax returns and paid tax as required. The notice also refers to income from a consulting project with a global public health organisation, with which the Government of India is also said to collaborate regularly. Notice Seeks Evidence Behind Funding Allegations