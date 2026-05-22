ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP's X Handle Withheld, Founder Starts New Account With 'Cockroaches Don't Die' Tagline

New Delhi: The X account of Cockroach Janata Party, a satirical digital outfit that came up last week and took social media by storm, was withheld in India on Thursday. Soon after, came another handle – 'Cockroach is Back' with the tagline 'Cockroaches Don't Die'.

“This (action) was expected since there were attempts to hack the account yesterday. But this is a self-goal by the government," founder Abhijeet Dipke told PTI. “I have now started a new account named 'Cockroach Is Back' on X," Dipke added. He also said the team would pursue the matter legally.

The number of followers of the account 'Cockroach is Back' continued to grow, reaching more than 91,000 late Thursday night. Around 6 pm, a few hours after the launch, the X handle had garnered more than 39,000 followers. It once again shared the demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, over the NEET UG 2026 paper ‘leak’.

Cockroach Janata Party, which, according to Dipke, had 201,000 followers on X when it was withheld, was born following a controversy over Chief Justice of India Surya Kant using the terms "parasites" and "cockroaches" while pulling up a lawyer for his plea seeking senior designation.

The CJI later clarified that he was misquoted and his remarks were directed specifically at individuals entering the legal profession through "fake and bogus degrees". The account, which came into being a day after the CJI's remarks on May 15, quickly went viral, attracting support from politicians, activists, artists and a large number of young and not-so-young social media users.

Though the X account is inaccessible in India, it can be accessed through VPN. The platform's Instagram page remains active with over 18 million followers – and counting – by late Thursday night. At around 6 pm, the account had 15.6 million followers.

A post from the X account 'Cockroach is Back' drew comparisons with the official BJP account, which has approximately 8.8 million followers on the Meta-owned platform. “The reason why they blocked us,” read the post, which also had an image of a cockroach munching on a lotus flower, the election symbol of the BJP.

“You thought you can get rid of us? Lol," another post read. The Instagram account of the Cockroach Janata Party, which quickly became CJP for many, has also surpassed the following of the Congress, which has 13.3 million followers.

Questioning the action against what he described as a satirical platform, Dipke said the account and the movement had been growing rapidly. “The X handle and movement have been growing, getting thousands of followers every day – perhaps that is what scared the government," Dipke alleged.

Dipke, who was earlier associated with the AAP, also posted on X that attempts were being made to hack the Instagram account. Several other accounts using the 'cockroach' nomenclature remain active on X. These include 'The Cockroach Youth', 'Cockroach News', 'IAmCockroach', 'Cockroach Party of India' and 'Cockroach Janata Party (Gen Z)'.

What began as an online satire project has soon evolved into a wider conversation about contemporary protest and the role of humour and meme culture in it.

Using memes, the CJP platform gained traction through sharp political satire and commentary. Much of its content centres on youth concerns such as unemployment, examination paper leaks and education, packaged through graphics, animation, manifestos and charter-style demands.

The rapid rise drew attention not only from meme creators and young users but also from public figures who viewed it as a form of digital dissent. Politicians, including Trinamool Congress leaders Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad, engaged with or expressed interest in the movement alongside activists such as Prashant Bhushan and Anjali Bharadwaj.