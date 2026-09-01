ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Withdraws Call For September 5 March In New Delhi

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday called off its planned September 5 march in Delhi, informing the Supreme Court that the decision followed the Centre’s move to withdraw cases against protesters. The Apex court quashed the FIRs registered across the country in relation to the students' protests held between July 20-25.

Saurav Das, co-convener of the CJP, who was present before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, said, "I want to state that in view of the positive assurances of the Government of India, the judicial sanctity bestowed upon them today, and in view of the order passed by this court, the CJP deems it appropriate to withdraw the call for the march on September 5..." He said the CJP looks forward to compliance with today’s order and also thanked the court for this decision and the counsels on both sides.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that the Centre is committed to honour the assurance given to the CJP leaders to provide compensation to the families of students who died by suicide after the NEET exam cancellation. Mehta said three months were needed to work out the modalities regarding the compensation.

The states of Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Assam also moved the Supreme Court, seeking to quash several FIRs registered in connection with student protests held in July over the NEET exam paper leak. The states cited the Centre’s commitment made to the CJP on July 25 that the cases would be withdrawn if the agitations were called off.