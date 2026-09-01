CJP Withdraws Call For September 5 March In New Delhi
Saurav Das said they are withdrawing the call for the march in view of the Centre's assurances in the apex court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 1, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday called off its planned September 5 march in Delhi, informing the Supreme Court that the decision followed the Centre’s move to withdraw cases against protesters. The Apex court quashed the FIRs registered across the country in relation to the students' protests held between July 20-25.
Saurav Das, co-convener of the CJP, who was present before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, said, "I want to state that in view of the positive assurances of the Government of India, the judicial sanctity bestowed upon them today, and in view of the order passed by this court, the CJP deems it appropriate to withdraw the call for the march on September 5..." He said the CJP looks forward to compliance with today’s order and also thanked the court for this decision and the counsels on both sides.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that the Centre is committed to honour the assurance given to the CJP leaders to provide compensation to the families of students who died by suicide after the NEET exam cancellation. Mehta said three months were needed to work out the modalities regarding the compensation.
The states of Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Assam also moved the Supreme Court, seeking to quash several FIRs registered in connection with student protests held in July over the NEET exam paper leak. The states cited the Centre’s commitment made to the CJP on July 25 that the cases would be withdrawn if the agitations were called off.
The states urged the Apex court to invoke its special powers under Article 142 to quash the FIRs. These applications were filed ahead of the CJP announcing a fresh protest in Delhi on September 5, contending that the Centre had not honoured its commitment.
Mehta said the applications have been filed to honour the assurance made by the Centre to the CJP leaders on July 25. The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, observed that if both sides show good faith, then all issues can be resolved one by one.
The bench also said there is nothing in the world too complicated that it cannot be discussed with an open mind. Mehta said both sides acted constructively and not like adversaries.