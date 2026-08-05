ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Will Function As A Pressure Group Raising Voice On Issues Faced By People: Dipke

Abijit Dipke with CJP members outside his house in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Abhijit Dipke on Wednesday said that instead of becoming merely a political party, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) aims to operate as a pressure group raising its voice on the issues faced by the people.

He added that a future strategy addressing issues such as unemployment, the national economy, and ethanol-blended (E20) petrol would be formulated during the two-day meeting from Wednesday at his residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of Maharashtra, attended by 11 members of the party from across the country.

Dipke mentioned that the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar was a success and the group has received support from across the nation. Consequently, the meeting will discuss how to expand the organisation into other states.

"Our responsibility has increased following the Delhi protest, and the meeting aims to strategise on how to grow the organisation," he added.