CJP Will Function As A Pressure Group Raising Voice On Issues Faced By People: Dipke
He said a future strategy addressing issues like unemployment, the national economy, and ethanol-blended (E20) petrol would be formulated during the two-day meeting from Wednesday.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Abhijit Dipke on Wednesday said that instead of becoming merely a political party, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) aims to operate as a pressure group raising its voice on the issues faced by the people.
He added that a future strategy addressing issues such as unemployment, the national economy, and ethanol-blended (E20) petrol would be formulated during the two-day meeting from Wednesday at his residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of Maharashtra, attended by 11 members of the party from across the country.
Dipke mentioned that the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar was a success and the group has received support from across the nation. Consequently, the meeting will discuss how to expand the organisation into other states.
"Our responsibility has increased following the Delhi protest, and the meeting aims to strategise on how to grow the organisation," he added.
He said public resentment was evident not only regarding the education system but also concerning other issues. "This trust needs to be rebuilt, creating a need for a pressure group. Observing today's political parties, one sees them aligning with one group after being elected, only to be seen with another by nightfall," he added.
According to Dipke, an individual might get elected as an MLA or MP representing one party but is immediately seen associating with another. "Votes are deleted, or if that fails, agencies like the ED and CBI are unleashed to engineer party splits. Frustrated by all these, the people have supported us as a distinct social movement," he asserted.
He said social activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk was not invited to the meeting as he is unwell. "Sonam Sir will serve as the source of inspiration for our party," he added.
Affirming CJP's full support for the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand, he noted that CJP's local office-bearers and associates are providing necessary assistance. He also intended to visit the protesting students.
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