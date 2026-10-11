ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Top Leaders Released After 24-Hour Detention On Condition Of 'Maintaining Peace', 'Good Behaviour'

CJP leaders Saurav Das, Abhijeet Dipke and Ashutosh Ranka along with party's legal affairs head Ratna Singh after the trio's release on Sunday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The top three leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were released on Sunday after being detained for nearly 24 hours ahead of their proposed protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission and Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday.

The Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court in New Delhi placed 'maintaining peace and good behaviour' as a condition for releasing Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, police said.

Ratna Singh, the legal affairs head of the CJP, earlier confirmed that the trio were released by the SEM court after being placed under preventive arrest by Delhi Police.

"Preventive arrest u/s 126/170 BNSS of Sh. Abhijeet Dipke, Sh. Ashutosh Ranka, and Sh. Saurav Das was done on 10.10.2026. All due legal procedures were followed, and they were produced before the SEM Court, Delhi Cantt, on 11.10.2026," Delhi Police shared in an X post.

"A bail bond as Surety Bond of Rs 50,000/- was filed for maintaining peace and good behaviour, for a period of one year, and they were released by the SEM Court," it added.

The trio were detained from inside the aircraft on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport soon after landing in the national capital for the protest.

The police action came against the backdrop of the party's planned demonstration against the CEC over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Following their detention, the party had been continuously raising questions regarding their status and release, alleging that there was no clear information regarding their whereabouts or the subsequent legal proceedings. The last update shared by the party stated that the three leaders had been in police custody for about 24 hours.