CJP Top Leaders Released After 24-Hour Detention On Condition Of 'Maintaining Peace', 'Good Behaviour'
Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained from inside an aircraft on Saturday at IGI Airport soon after landing for the anti-CEC protest.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The top three leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were released on Sunday after being detained for nearly 24 hours ahead of their proposed protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission and Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday.
The Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court in New Delhi placed 'maintaining peace and good behaviour' as a condition for releasing Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, police said.
Ratna Singh, the legal affairs head of the CJP, earlier confirmed that the trio were released by the SEM court after being placed under preventive arrest by Delhi Police.
Executive Magistrate court releases Abhijeet, Saurav and Ashutosh.— Ratna Singh (@whattalawyer) October 11, 2026
"Preventive arrest u/s 126/170 BNSS of Sh. Abhijeet Dipke, Sh. Ashutosh Ranka, and Sh. Saurav Das was done on 10.10.2026. All due legal procedures were followed, and they were produced before the SEM Court, Delhi Cantt, on 11.10.2026," Delhi Police shared in an X post.
"A bail bond as Surety Bond of Rs 50,000/- was filed for maintaining peace and good behaviour, for a period of one year, and they were released by the SEM Court," it added.
Preventive arrest u/s 126/170 BNSS of Sh. Abhijeet Dipke, Sh. Ashutosh Ranka and Sh. Saurav Das was done on 10.10.2026. All due legal procedures were followed and they were produced before the SEM Court, Delhi Cantt on 11.10.2026. A bail bond as Surety Bond of ₹50,000/- was filled for maintaining peace and good behaviour, for a period of one year, and they were released by the SEM Court.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 11, 2026
The trio were detained from inside the aircraft on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport soon after landing in the national capital for the protest.
The police action came against the backdrop of the party's planned demonstration against the CEC over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Following their detention, the party had been continuously raising questions regarding their status and release, alleging that there was no clear information regarding their whereabouts or the subsequent legal proceedings. The last update shared by the party stated that the three leaders had been in police custody for about 24 hours.
The CJP had demanded their immediate release, insisting that the police clarify the situation regarding the prolonged detention of the leaders.
Singh shared information on X stating that Deepke, Ranka, and Das would be produced before an Executive Magistrate at the Delhi Cantt police station at 9 am on Sunday. She further stated that she would arrive at the police station alongside other lawyers representing the party to present their case.
In a social media post, the party stated that the Delhi Police was ultimately compelled to release the three leaders. "FINALLY DELHI POLICE IS FORCED TO RELEASE ABHIJEET DIPKE, ASHUTOSH RANKA AND SAURAV DAS. Cockroaches never die," it shared on X.
FINALLY DELHI POLICE IS FORCED TO RELEASE ABHIJEET DIPKE, ASHUTOSH RANKA AND SAURAV DAS. Cockroaches never die 🪳— Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 11, 2026
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered over 20 FIRs in connection with attempts to forcibly stage protests, officials said. The FIRs were filed for offences including taking the law into one's own hands, obstructing official duties, and assaulting police personnel, as the protesters gathered around Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Kumar.
On Saturday, over 3,000 protesters, including opposition leaders like former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, were detained in Delhi as law enforcers threw an unprecedented security ring around the national capital to prevent chaos at Jantar Mantar, forcing the proposed agitation to break into several small gatherings across the city.
The authorities had earlier denied permission for the demonstration, warning against unauthorised gatherings, imposing internet restrictions, roadblocks and traffic diversions to prevent a repeat of the CJPs July protest at the same venue that turned violent.
The detained protesters were taken to different destinations, including Chhatrasal Stadium and various police stations, while most of them, including the opposition leaders, were released later in the evening.
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