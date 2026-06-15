Jaipur: Cockroach Janta Party Protest Over NEET Paper Leak To Begin Soon
Thousands of students and youth are expected to take part in the demonstration which will start from 3 pm.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Jaipur: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is organising a demonstration at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur today. The protest is organized against the NEET paper leak case, rising unemployment and irregularities in the education system.
Thousands of students and youth are expected to take part in the demonstration which will start from 3 pm. Program Coordinator Deepak Balian said that the CJP believes in democratic values and is committed to speaking its mind in a peaceful and disciplined manner. He assured that all the rules and conditions laid down by the administration will be strictly followed during the demonstration.
Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka will lead the demonstration. Dipke reached Jaipur late on Sunday and took stock of the preparations. Initially, the police administration refused permission for the demonstration, but later issued conditional permission at 4.32 pm on Sunday.
The administration has made it clear that no more than 800 people are allowed at a time. Police have also made extensive security arrangements and made it clear that they will take necessary action if more than the prescribed number of people gather.
Regarding the protest, Ranka said this movement is not limited to the NEET paper leak but is a broader protest against the future of the youth, lack of employment opportunities and flaws in the education system. He said that the demand for the resignation of the Union Education Minister will be prominently raised during the demonstration.
Renowned educationist Sonam Wangchuk and Sanjay, the son of former MP Pandit Ramkishan, are also expected to participate in the demonstration. The organisers state that the movement's main purpose is to bring the issues of repeated paper leaks and injustice against the youth to the government and administration.
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