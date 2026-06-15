ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaipur: Cockroach Janta Party Protest Over NEET Paper Leak To Begin Soon

Jaipur: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is organising a demonstration at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur today. The protest is organized against the NEET paper leak case, rising unemployment and irregularities in the education system.

Thousands of students and youth are expected to take part in the demonstration which will start from 3 pm. Program Coordinator Deepak Balian said that the CJP believes in democratic values ​​and is committed to speaking its mind in a peaceful and disciplined manner. He assured that all the rules and conditions laid down by the administration will be strictly followed during the demonstration.

Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka will lead the demonstration. Dipke reached Jaipur late on Sunday and took stock of the preparations. Initially, the police administration refused permission for the demonstration, but later issued conditional permission at 4.32 pm on Sunday.