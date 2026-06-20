CJP to Hold Demonstration Against Exam Irregularities, Seeks Education Minister's Resignation
Cockroach Janta Party will protest at Jantar Mantar over paper leaks and exam controversies, demanding reforms, accountability and student protection.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST
New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday against alleged irregularities in the country's examination system, including recurring paper leaks, the NEET controversy and concerns over transparency in competitive exams.
The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 1 pm, with party workers planning a symbolic protest by beating plates and spoons to register their opposition to what they describe as failures in the education system.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention on issues related to the education system. In the letter, he urged the government to provide compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of students who allegedly died by suicide amid examination-related controversies.
The party will demand a time-bound, impartial investigation into paper-leak cases, justice and support for students affected by the NEET controversy, greater transparency and security in examinations, and stronger policy measures to protect students' interests.
CJP leaders have also sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that repeated examination-related controversies have weakened trust among students and parents.
The party has announced that social activist Sonam Wangchuk will participate in the demonstration. Wangchuk shared information about the protest on social media and expressed support for raising student issues and educational reforms.
Heavy Security At Jantar Mantar
The Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements for the protest. CCTV cameras have been installed around Jantar Mantar, while around 270 body-worn cameras will be used by police personnel to monitor and document proceedings.
Multiple layers of barricades have been placed around the protest venue and adjoining roads. Security has also been strengthened at major transport hubs, including Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and border points.
Senior police officers have been assigned field duties to oversee law-and-order arrangements, while reserve forces have been kept on standby. Traffic diversions may be implemented in parts of central Delhi depending on the size of the gathering, though Metro services will continue to operate normally.
Authorities have granted permission for the demonstration and appealed to protesters to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.
Also Read:
- CJP Founder Dipke Writes To PM Modi; Urges Rs 1 Cr Compensation To Families Of Students Who Died By Suicide
- CJP Awaits Delhi Police's Clearance To Hold Another Protest At Jantar Mantar On June 20
- CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke Blames RSS for Attack On Him; Demands Resignation Of Education Minister In Nagpur