ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP to Hold Demonstration Against Exam Irregularities, Seeks Education Minister's Resignation

The protest will raise concerns over exam irregularities and demand accountability from authorities. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday against alleged irregularities in the country's examination system, including recurring paper leaks, the NEET controversy and concerns over transparency in competitive exams.

The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 1 pm, with party workers planning a symbolic protest by beating plates and spoons to register their opposition to what they describe as failures in the education system.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention on issues related to the education system. In the letter, he urged the government to provide compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of students who allegedly died by suicide amid examination-related controversies.

The party will demand a time-bound, impartial investigation into paper-leak cases, justice and support for students affected by the NEET controversy, greater transparency and security in examinations, and stronger policy measures to protect students' interests.

CJP leaders have also sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that repeated examination-related controversies have weakened trust among students and parents.

The party has announced that social activist Sonam Wangchuk will participate in the demonstration. Wangchuk shared information about the protest on social media and expressed support for raising student issues and educational reforms.