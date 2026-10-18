CJP Threatens Legal Action If Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Are Not Released Today
The party says they have consulted senior advocate Kapil Sibal and would take legal action against those who are deliberately delaying their release.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has warned of legal action if Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are not released from detention today. The party said they had consulted senior advocate Kapil Sibal on this matter.
"We have consulted with Mr. Kapil Sibal. If Ashu and Saurabh are not released today, then we will take legal action against all those who deliberately ensured that they remain in illegal custody, while they have committed no crime nor are they accused of any offense," said CJP in a post on X.
The party has also appealed to the people across the country to join them in demanding their immediate release, and called for accountability for the officials responsible for their detention. Das and Ranka were sent to Tihar Jail on judicial custody for five days on Wednesday for violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which was recently denotified as a designated protest site.
When the demand for their immediate release is gaining momentum nationwide, the CJP emphasises that the issue of their detention goes beyond the party as it concerns the fundamental right to protest and civil liberties in the country.
After the release of CJP founder Abhijit Dipke on conditional bail on Saturday, the organisation is now pressing for the release of Ranka and Das from jail, asserting that the legal battle for the release of the two leaders will continue. The duo were among the CJP leaders who had organised a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and calling for a special, intensive revision of the electoral rolls.
According to the police, 14 CJP members, including Ranka and Das, allegedly entered the restricted protest site at Jantar Mantar without permission, breached barricades, and obstructed police personnel on duty. During the incident, the protesters hoisted the Tricolour and raised slogans.
Following their production before a Special Executive Magistrate, the two CJP leaders were forwarded to judicial custody on Wednesday. The CJP, however, has questioned the police action, claiming that the two leaders were targeted for protesting peacefully and hoisting the Tricolour. Describing their detention as unjust, the CJP has demanded their immediate release.
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