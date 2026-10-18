ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Threatens Legal Action If Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Are Not Released Today

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were placed under preventive arrest for trespassing into Jantar Mantar. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has warned of legal action if Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are not released from detention today. The party said they had consulted senior advocate Kapil Sibal on this matter.

"We have consulted with Mr. Kapil Sibal. If Ashu and Saurabh are not released today, then we will take legal action against all those who deliberately ensured that they remain in illegal custody, while they have committed no crime nor are they accused of any offense," said CJP in a post on X.

The party has also appealed to the people across the country to join them in demanding their immediate release, and called for accountability for the officials responsible for their detention. Das and Ranka were sent to Tihar Jail on judicial custody for five days on Wednesday for violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which was recently denotified as a designated protest site. When the demand for their immediate release is gaining momentum nationwide, the CJP emphasises that the issue of their detention goes beyond the party as it concerns the fundamental right to protest and civil liberties in the country.