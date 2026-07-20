'Govt Reached Out For Talks': CJP Spokespersons Say Headed To Meet Nadda As 'Sansad Chalo' Protest Escalates
Thousands have assembled near Jantar Mantar and are trying to march towards Parliament to demand accountability over alleged examination irregularities.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday said the government has reached out to them for talks and that two of its spokespersons will be meeting Union Minister J P Nadda to put forth the activist outfit's demands.
There was no official word from the government on the talks.
In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said, "It's 11:52 AM. Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet JP Nadda. The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth have gathered in huge numbers."
Important update;— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 20, 2026
Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav das, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet J.P. Nadda.
The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth has gathered in huge numbers.
This comes as thousands gathered near Parliament Street here and tried to march towards Parliament to demand accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, braving security forces' batons.
CJP Parliament March: Security Forces Use Lathis To Disperse Crowd pic.twitter.com/rHg8pB6IHS— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) July 20, 2026
At around 11.25 am, protesters attempted to push through multiple barricades erected in the high-security zone, sources said. A scuffle-like situation ensued, in which some protesters and police personnel sustained minor injuries, they added.
Around 10-15 protesters were said to have been detained. A heavy deployment of uniformed police personnel, along with officers in plain clothes, was in place across the area to maintain law and order and prevent protesters from moving towards Parliament.
#CJP Spokespersons On Way To Meet J P Nadda, Says Govt Reached Out For Talks pic.twitter.com/7jh0awDa72— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) July 20, 2026
New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma, however, stated that not even a single Delhi Police personnel has used force on protesters so far.
In a statement posted on its official X handle, Delhi Police said, "Some segments from the media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is reported that no such incident has taken place, and the protest is being handled professionally. All are requested not to fall prey to any rumour/ misgivings and to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site."
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