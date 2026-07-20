ETV Bharat / bharat

'Govt Reached Out For Talks': CJP Spokespersons Say Headed To Meet Nadda As 'Sansad Chalo' Protest Escalates

Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans near Jantar Mantar during a protest march, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday said the government has reached out to them for talks and that two of its spokespersons will be meeting Union Minister J P Nadda to put forth the activist outfit's demands.

There was no official word from the government on the talks.

In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said, "It's 11:52 AM. Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet JP Nadda. The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth have gathered in huge numbers."

This comes as thousands gathered near Parliament Street here and tried to march towards Parliament to demand accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, braving security forces' batons.