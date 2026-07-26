ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Protest Has Ended, But Fight For Students Continues’: CJP Spokesperson Deepak Baliyan On Movement's Next Phase

New Delhi: Following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led month-and-a-half-long protests have ended at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The party spokesperson Deepak Baliyan called the development the beginning of accountability in the education system. He adds that the organisation is putting a pause on its agitation but remains committed to raising its voice against issues facing students.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Baliyan detailed the CJP-led movement, the road ahead, public support, and returning home after weeks of continuous protest.

CJP’s next course after Pradhan’s resignation

For nearly one and a half months, all our activists remained at Jantar Mantar day and night, participating in sit-ins, demonstrations and various programmes. Everyone is physically and mentally exhausted after this long struggle. We have not decided on any new strategy yet. At this moment, everyone will return home, spend time with their families and take some rest. Once we recover, we will sit together and discuss our future course of action.

I have been actively involved in the protest in Delhi since June. During this entire period, I could only speak to my family in Alwar, Rajasthan, over the phone. I did not get the opportunity to return home. They repeatedly asked me to come back, but my responsibility towards the movement came first. They always supported our struggle and understood why we were protesting. Now that the agitation has concluded, they are eagerly waiting for me, and I am looking forward to finally spending time with them.

Expectations for the new education minister

We consider the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the beginning of accountability in the education system. For a long time, there were attempts to suppress the voices of students, but eventually the government had to act. Now, responsibility must also be fixed for the serious failures in the education system that led to the loss of students' lives. We hope this resignation becomes the first step towards meaningful reforms.