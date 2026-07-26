‘Protest Has Ended, But Fight For Students Continues’: CJP Spokesperson Deepak Baliyan On Movement's Next Phase
CJP spokesperson Deepak Baliyan said the student protests at Jantar Mantar has ended after Education Minister resignation but the will continue raising students' issues.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led month-and-a-half-long protests have ended at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
The party spokesperson Deepak Baliyan called the development the beginning of accountability in the education system. He adds that the organisation is putting a pause on its agitation but remains committed to raising its voice against issues facing students.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Baliyan detailed the CJP-led movement, the road ahead, public support, and returning home after weeks of continuous protest.
CJP’s next course after Pradhan’s resignation
For nearly one and a half months, all our activists remained at Jantar Mantar day and night, participating in sit-ins, demonstrations and various programmes. Everyone is physically and mentally exhausted after this long struggle. We have not decided on any new strategy yet. At this moment, everyone will return home, spend time with their families and take some rest. Once we recover, we will sit together and discuss our future course of action.
I have been actively involved in the protest in Delhi since June. During this entire period, I could only speak to my family in Alwar, Rajasthan, over the phone. I did not get the opportunity to return home. They repeatedly asked me to come back, but my responsibility towards the movement came first. They always supported our struggle and understood why we were protesting. Now that the agitation has concluded, they are eagerly waiting for me, and I am looking forward to finally spending time with them.
Expectations for the new education minister
We consider the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the beginning of accountability in the education system. For a long time, there were attempts to suppress the voices of students, but eventually the government had to act. Now, responsibility must also be fixed for the serious failures in the education system that led to the loss of students' lives. We hope this resignation becomes the first step towards meaningful reforms.
We have several expectations from the new Union Education Minister, Pralhad Joshi. Educational institutions must function under proper oversight so that paper leaks, examination irregularities and injustice to students never happen again. The government must create a system where no student loses his or her life because of administrative failures and where young people can once again trust the examination process.
Initial fears and public support
In the beginning, the atmosphere was such that many people were afraid to even ask questions openly. There was fear, but we believed that once ordinary citizens stood with us, that fear would disappear. Gradually, support poured in from across the country. As more people joined us, we realised we were fighting a just battle. That public support kept the morale of every activist high throughout the movement.
The protest at Jantar Mantar has ended, but the issues affecting students have not. Whenever there are examination irregularities, paper leaks or injustice against students in the future, CJP will once again raise its voice. This particular protest has concluded, but our commitment to protecting students' rights will continue wherever it is needed."
Where are Abhijeet Dipke and Sonam Wangchuk?
Our founder, Abhijeet Dipke, fell ill during the protest and was diagnosed with typhoid. He is not hospitalised at present but is staying at a friend’s house, where he is receiving treatment under medical supervision. His health is gradually improving, and we are hopeful of his complete recovery.
I remain in constant contact with social activist Sonam Wangchuk. He congratulated us on the success of the movement and encouraged all the activists. When we last spoke, he was still admitted to the hospital. At the moment, I do not have any information about when he is likely to be discharged.
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