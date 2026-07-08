ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP-Sonam Wangchuk Protest: Protesters Allege Covert Video Recording By Delhi Police Officer

New Delhi: The sit-in protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on day 19 on Wednesday where activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast or 11 days has taken a new turn with protesters alleging covert video recording by a Delhi Police officer.

Protesters remain adamant in their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that issues concerning students' futures are being consistently ignored.

Allegations regarding the covert video recording of protesters during the agitation have sparked a new controversy. The CJP claims that an individual, who identified himself as a farmer during questioning, turned out to be a Delhi Police officer. Terming this an attempt at surveillance of a peaceful protest and intimidate the participants, the organization has sought an explanation from the administration.

CJP founder Abhijit Deepke stated that when asked for his identity, the man claimed to be a farmer supporting the movement; however, it was later revealed that he was a Delhi Police officer. A video of this incident has also been shared on social media. Notably, there has been no immediate official response from the Delhi Police regarding this matter.