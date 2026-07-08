CJP-Sonam Wangchuk Protest: Protesters Allege Covert Video Recording By Delhi Police Officer
The CJP claimed that the cop disguising as a farmer has been covertly recording videos of the protesters in an attempt at surveillance and intimidation.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The sit-in protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on day 19 on Wednesday where activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast or 11 days has taken a new turn with protesters alleging covert video recording by a Delhi Police officer.
Protesters remain adamant in their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that issues concerning students' futures are being consistently ignored.
Allegations regarding the covert video recording of protesters during the agitation have sparked a new controversy. The CJP claims that an individual, who identified himself as a farmer during questioning, turned out to be a Delhi Police officer. Terming this an attempt at surveillance of a peaceful protest and intimidate the participants, the organization has sought an explanation from the administration.
Day 19 at Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/fjG1x30GrN— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 8, 2026
CJP founder Abhijit Deepke stated that when asked for his identity, the man claimed to be a farmer supporting the movement; however, it was later revealed that he was a Delhi Police officer. A video of this incident has also been shared on social media. Notably, there has been no immediate official response from the Delhi Police regarding this matter.
The CJP states that the sit-in will continue until the government takes positive steps regarding their demands. Protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They allege that government policies on critical education-related issues are disproportionately affecting students and jeopardizing their futures.
The protesters have appealed to students, parents, and citizens across the country to support the movement peacefully.
Social activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast for the past 11 days to support the movement. According to the CJP, Wangchuk has lost approximately 7 kilograms in weight during the fast. A medical team is constantly monitoring his health, conducting periodic checks on blood pressure, blood sugar, and other vital parameters.
Hunger Strike Day 11 | Health update of Sonam Wangchuk— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 8, 2026
Blood pressure 103/68
Blood Sugar 75
Total Weight loss is more than 7 kg pic.twitter.com/fVJs0peyiB
The organization states that Sonam Wangchuk's health remains a cause for concern, yet he has decided to continue his hunger strike.
Protesters assert that this sacrifice is for the future of students and that the government must take the movement seriously.
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