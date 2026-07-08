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CJP-Sonam Wangchuk Protest: Protesters Allege Covert Video Recording By Delhi Police Officer

The CJP claimed that the cop disguising as a farmer has been covertly recording videos of the protesters in an attempt at surveillance and intimidation.

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke(R) and activist Sonam Wangchuk during a protest demanding education and exam reforms at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke(R) and activist Sonam Wangchuk during a protest demanding education and exam reforms at Jantar Mantar in Delhi (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: The sit-in protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on day 19 on Wednesday where activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast or 11 days has taken a new turn with protesters alleging covert video recording by a Delhi Police officer.

Protesters remain adamant in their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that issues concerning students' futures are being consistently ignored.

Allegations regarding the covert video recording of protesters during the agitation have sparked a new controversy. The CJP claims that an individual, who identified himself as a farmer during questioning, turned out to be a Delhi Police officer. Terming this an attempt at surveillance of a peaceful protest and intimidate the participants, the organization has sought an explanation from the administration.

CJP founder Abhijit Deepke stated that when asked for his identity, the man claimed to be a farmer supporting the movement; however, it was later revealed that he was a Delhi Police officer. A video of this incident has also been shared on social media. Notably, there has been no immediate official response from the Delhi Police regarding this matter.

The CJP states that the sit-in will continue until the government takes positive steps regarding their demands. Protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They allege that government policies on critical education-related issues are disproportionately affecting students and jeopardizing their futures.

The protesters have appealed to students, parents, and citizens across the country to support the movement peacefully.

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast for the past 11 days to support the movement. According to the CJP, Wangchuk has lost approximately 7 kilograms in weight during the fast. A medical team is constantly monitoring his health, conducting periodic checks on blood pressure, blood sugar, and other vital parameters.

The organization states that Sonam Wangchuk's health remains a cause for concern, yet he has decided to continue his hunger strike.

Protesters assert that this sacrifice is for the future of students and that the government must take the movement seriously.

Read More:

  1. Delhi HC Orders Restoration Of CJP's X Account; Sonam Wangchuk Loses 7.3 Kg As Hunger Strike Enters Day 10
  2. CJP Protest Enters 17th Day: Sonam Wangchuk Loses 6.9 Kg On Day 9 Of Hunger Strike, Doctors Monitoring Health

TAGGED:

CJP
SONAM WANGCHUK
DELHI POLICE
CJP SONAM WANGCHUK PROTEST

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