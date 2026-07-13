ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP-Sonam Wangchuk Protest Gains Momentum As AAP, CPI(M) Leaders Extend Support

New Delhi: The protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar where activist Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunger strike for the last 16 days, gained momentum with leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and CPI(M) visiting the protest site on Monday.

Wangchuk and CJP protesters are demanding reforms in the examination system, accountability for recurring paper leak incidents, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The movement gained further momentum on Monday when an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation—led by former Delhi Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Atishi—and senior leaders from the CPI(M) including MP Amraram, visited the protest site. Supporting the students' demands, the leaders emphasized the need for comprehensive reforms in the examination system.

AAP leader Atishi meets CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke during his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

An AAP delegation, led by former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and including MLA Kuldeep Kumar and former Mayor Shelly Oberoi, arrived at Jantar Mantar. The delegation met the protesting students and listened to their demands and grievances.

Atishi, who also met Wangchuk and expressed solidarity with him, stated that the future of millions of students across the country depends on a fair and transparent examination system. She warned that if paper leaks and examination-related irregularities continue to occur, students will lose faith in the entire system.