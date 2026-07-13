CJP-Sonam Wangchuk Protest Gains Momentum As AAP, CPI(M) Leaders Extend Support
The visiting delegation backed the CJP and Wangchuk's demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and education reforms.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar where activist Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunger strike for the last 16 days, gained momentum with leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and CPI(M) visiting the protest site on Monday.
Wangchuk and CJP protesters are demanding reforms in the examination system, accountability for recurring paper leak incidents, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The movement gained further momentum on Monday when an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation—led by former Delhi Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Atishi—and senior leaders from the CPI(M) including MP Amraram, visited the protest site. Supporting the students' demands, the leaders emphasized the need for comprehensive reforms in the examination system.
An AAP delegation, led by former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and including MLA Kuldeep Kumar and former Mayor Shelly Oberoi, arrived at Jantar Mantar. The delegation met the protesting students and listened to their demands and grievances.
Atishi, who also met Wangchuk and expressed solidarity with him, stated that the future of millions of students across the country depends on a fair and transparent examination system. She warned that if paper leaks and examination-related irregularities continue to occur, students will lose faith in the entire system.
AAP Leader & MLA @AtishiAAP , @KuldeepKumarAAP & Former Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi visited Jantar Mantar today to stand in unwavering solidarity with the youth protesting for their rights.— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 13, 2026
Thank you for your support! pic.twitter.com/LFqEQ3au5E
AAP leaders asserted that the examination system must be made completely transparent, fair, and credible. They demanded that the central government fix accountability for the irregularities and take strict action against the guilty. The delegation also supported the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
CPI(M) MP Amraram also visited the protest site. Addressing the students, he remarked that the recurring examination-related failures and paper leak incidents have impacted the futures of millions of students nationwide. Ram said that undermining the hard work and aspirations of the youth is a matter of concern for any democratic system.
He urged the government to listen to the students rather than suppressing their voices and to implement necessary reforms in the examination system. He emphasized that raising demands in a democratic manner is the right of every citizen.
Senior CPI(M) leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, along with Amraram, visited the protest site to express solidarity with the students.
All the leaders who visited the protest site also expressed their support for the peaceful march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, scheduled for July 20 on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. They described this as a necessary effort to convey the students' demands to the government through democratic means.
Abhijit Deepke, founder of CJP, stated that the march would be organized to demand justice, accountability, and effective action regarding examination scams. The march to Parliament will be conducted in a completely peaceful and democratic manner. He also thanked the Aam Aadmi Party delegation, MP Amraram, and the senior CPI(M) leaders for supporting the movement.
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