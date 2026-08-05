ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Should Focus Its Protests On Issues Instead Of Seeking Resignation Of Politicians: Athawale

Pune: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday urged activists of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to focus their agitations on public issues rather than repeatedly demanding the resignations of political leaders.

Addressing a press conference here, he also noted that the lack of dialogue between the ruling dispensation and the opposition was weakening democratic functioning.

Athawale criticised the Congress for referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as "gungi gudiya" (mute doll), terming the remark as inappropriate and condemnable.

Speaking about the recent CJP-led protest in Delhi over examination paper leaks that culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he said, "Everyone has the democratic right to protest and raise the demands, but such agitations should be centred on issues affecting students, youth, women, farmers, landless people and other deprived sections of society."

"Once you succeed in securing one resignation, do not launch another agitation merely to seek someone else's resignation. Instead of drawing students into such protests, they should be encouraged to participate in constructive activities and focus on building their future and achieving economic progress," the Minister of State for Social Justice said.

"In a democracy, both -- the government and the opposition -- complement each other. The opposition should acknowledge the government's good work, while placing its demands and views before the ruling side through dialogue. The government, in turn, should understand and respond to those concerns," he said.

Athawale rejected the opposition's charge that Union Home Minister Amit Shah remains absent from Parliament, describing it as baseless. Shah is an efficient home minister, he said, adding that ministers are expected to be present in the House when matters concerning their respective departments are taken up.