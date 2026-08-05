CJP Should Focus Its Protests On Issues Instead Of Seeking Resignation Of Politicians: Athawale
Athawale also opposed demands for the resignation of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari over the use of ethanol-blended petrol.
By PTI
Published : August 5, 2026 at 7:28 AM IST
Pune: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday urged activists of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to focus their agitations on public issues rather than repeatedly demanding the resignations of political leaders.
Addressing a press conference here, he also noted that the lack of dialogue between the ruling dispensation and the opposition was weakening democratic functioning.
Athawale criticised the Congress for referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as "gungi gudiya" (mute doll), terming the remark as inappropriate and condemnable.
Speaking about the recent CJP-led protest in Delhi over examination paper leaks that culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he said, "Everyone has the democratic right to protest and raise the demands, but such agitations should be centred on issues affecting students, youth, women, farmers, landless people and other deprived sections of society."
"Once you succeed in securing one resignation, do not launch another agitation merely to seek someone else's resignation. Instead of drawing students into such protests, they should be encouraged to participate in constructive activities and focus on building their future and achieving economic progress," the Minister of State for Social Justice said.
"In a democracy, both -- the government and the opposition -- complement each other. The opposition should acknowledge the government's good work, while placing its demands and views before the ruling side through dialogue. The government, in turn, should understand and respond to those concerns," he said.
Athawale rejected the opposition's charge that Union Home Minister Amit Shah remains absent from Parliament, describing it as baseless. Shah is an efficient home minister, he said, adding that ministers are expected to be present in the House when matters concerning their respective departments are taken up.
He also opposed demands for the resignation of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari over the use of ethanol-blended petrol. The Centre had introduced ethanol blending to enhance farmers' incomes and not to inconvenience motorists, he said.
"If ethanol blending is found to be causing technical problems in vehicles, a thorough technical assessment should be carried out and, if necessary, the policy can be reviewed. However, demanding the resignation of an efficient minister like Gadkari over the issue is unjustified," he said.
On the reservation debate, Athawale said reservation was a constitutional right of deprived sections of society and opposed campaigns seeking its abolition.
He reiterated the Republican Party of India (Athawale faction)'s demand for reservation for the Maratha community, and said economically weaker families from the upper castes with an annual income below Rs 8 lakh should also receive reservation benefits.
Calling the demand to abolish reservation "anti-Constitution", Athawale said such campaigns should be opposed. Referring to recurring examination paper leak cases, including those involving NEET, he said governments at both the Centre and in states had faced such incidents over the years.
Noting that the Centre had enacted a new law to curb examination malpractices, Athawale said legislation alone is not enough, and stressed the need for a robust enforcement mechanism to ensure strict implementation.
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