ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Move Delhi HC Against Judicial Custody

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking an urgent hearing against the extension of their judicial custody. Das and Ranka sought a night hearing in the high court, which is shut this week due to Dussehra vacation.

A newly-appointed Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg police station on Monday ordered their judicial remand for two more days after they were produced before him.

They were taken into custody on October 13 after they allegedly climbed over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which had earlier been denotified as a designated protest site, and were sent to five-day judicial custody.

"We have moved the Delhi High Court and requested an urgent night hearing. Saurav and Ashutosh should not spend a single minute behind bars. Their liberty must not be curtailed because of political games. Justice must not wait," CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said in a post on X.

The CJP has alleged that the bail proceedings in the case have been deliberately delayed to prevent the release of its two co-convenors.

In their petition, Das and Ranka assailed the special magistrate's order remanding them in two days' judicial custody in violation of the legal procedure and their 'Right to Liberty' under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Contending that the order is illegal, arbitrary and liable to be set aside, their petition asserted that Das and Ranka continue to remain in custody for six days despite submitting the required sureties multiple times.

"The mandatory procedure under Section 140 BNSS was not followed for rejecting the Surety, showing complete misapplication of the law in the impugned order. That delay and obstruction in the acceptance and verification of sureties frustrates the very purpose of release," the plea said.