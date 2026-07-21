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CJP Sacks Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya For Distancing Himself From Delhi Protest In Viral Video

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das (R) and Vijeta Dahiya (L) address a press conference at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: Day after dozens of student protesters were injured in the parody organisation Cockroach Janta Party-led 'Chalo Sansad' to the Parliament to demand educational reforms, the CJP on Tuesday sacked its spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya after his videos distancing himself from the protests surfaced online.

In a post on its official X handle, a spokesperson for the CJP said, “We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence”.

“Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement. In response we are removing Vijeta Dahiya as spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party and relieving him of all the official duties,” announced the CJP.