CJP Sacks Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya For Distancing Himself From Delhi Protest In Viral Video
Dahiya was sacked after a viral video showed him eating a burger inside a car while distancing himself from the protest.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Day after dozens of student protesters were injured in the parody organisation Cockroach Janta Party-led 'Chalo Sansad' to the Parliament to demand educational reforms, the CJP on Tuesday sacked its spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya after his videos distancing himself from the protests surfaced online.
In a post on its official X handle, a spokesperson for the CJP said, “We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence”.
“Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement. In response we are removing Vijeta Dahiya as spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party and relieving him of all the official duties,” announced the CJP.
We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence. Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with…— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 21, 2026
In one of the videos, Dahiya is seen sitting in a car and saying "Why should I join the CJP protest? People didn't elect me. I am not accountable for anything" while eating a burger.
The video, which came amid outrage over police lathicharge and tear gas shelling on protesters during Monday's 'Chalo Sansad' march led by the CJP, further agitated the protesters. The protesters, who are demanding educational reforms and union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the recent NEET paper leak, which saw many ending their lives in frustration, were met with force by the Delhi. Dozens of protesters were injured in the police force while the Delhi Police claimed scores of its personnel were also injured.
Vijata Dahiya— Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) July 21, 2026
" why should i join cjp protest, people didn't elect me, i am not accountable for anything"
he is also calling all the students stupid and shamelessly boasting about eating burgers while students were being lathicharged
this is what shamelessness looks like pic.twitter.com/LdXIzIYYaK
Amid outrage over the police force on protesters, opposition leaders led by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a sit-in outside the residence of PM Modi in the national capital to lodge their protest and express solidarity with the student protesters.
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