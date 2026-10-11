CJP Protest: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Released From Detention, Warned Against Going To Jantar Mantar
Rathee was detained from Gurugram's Sector 56 on Saturday as police stepped up security across the national capital to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 9:44 AM IST
New Delhi: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who was detained by Delhi Police ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, was released late on Saturday night, an official said on Sunday.
"He can be detained again, or further legal action might be taken if he tries to go to Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders," PTI reported, citing a police source.
Rathee was detained from his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56 on Saturday as police stepped up security across the national capital to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar for a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities related to the SIR.
The detention came amid an unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, where more than 7,000 protesters were detained at multiple locations, police sources said.
Several opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, were also detained while attempting to join the protest.
CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been placed under preventive arrest after their detention from the airport.
Police are likely to register multiple FIRs in connection with the alleged assaults on personnel during the protest, a senior officer said.
Who is Dhruv Rathee?
Rathee is an Indian YouTuber, social-political influencer, and activist whose has a massive social media following, with over 4 million subscribers on YouTube. He is known for making explainers and critical videos on politics, society, and the environment.
Born in 1994 in Rohtak, Haryana, Rathee studied mechanical engineering and has a master's degree in renewable energy. He has been critical of the Modi government in his videos in which he analyses Indian and global politics, governance, and public issues.
He recently travelled from Germany to India to participate in the CJP protests. He first joined a massive CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on October 8 along with actor-activist Prakash Raj and other public figures.
Rathee then travelled to Delhi to participate in Saturday's protest at Jantar Mantar but was detained in the morning.
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