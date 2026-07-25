CJP Protest: Why, When And Where It All Started; A Look At The Timeline Of An Agitation That Ended In A Union Minister's Resignation
The NEET paper leak protest saw several ups and lows amid claims and counter-claims by the agitators and the Centre.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The long and sustained protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) bore fruit as Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from his post on Saturday. The minister's resignation was one of the protesters' demands. Yet it does not seem the agitation will be over soon as the protesters want their other demands to be met as well.
For the last around one-and-a-half months, the nation has been hooked to news of the protests with social media flooded with videos of alleged police brutality on the agitators. But where did it all begin? Let's take a look at the timeline of the events that started with the sensational NEET paper leak.
The NEET-UG 2026 examination was held on May 3 across over 5,432 centres. The centres were located across 551 cities within India and 14 cities abroad, catering to approximately 22.79 lakh registered students. In the meanwhile, the nation was rocked by reports of the paper getting leaked. On May 5, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the exam was officially cancelled and a re-examination would be held.
In a statement, the NTA announced the decision to cancel was taken "in the interest of students" and to protect the credibility of the national examination system. The Agency said the government has ordered a CBI probe into the paper leak allegations. On May 15, the NTA announced the re-examination would take place on June 21 and students were promised refunds of their application fees.
20 जुलाई चलो संसद।— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 19, 2026
शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से! pic.twitter.com/loX9THGf22
The same day, Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, said some unemployed young Indians were like “cockroaches” who complain about the system on social media. On May 16, as a response, Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old graduate of Boston University, started the “Cockroach Janta Party” as a joke.
In the meanwhile, on May 18, the CBI arrested Shivraj Motegaonkar, owner of Renukai Chemistry Classes Coaching Institute in Maharashtra’s Latur, in connection with the paper leak. The same day, Dipke's CJP released 'Haan Main Hoon cockroach;, a protest song referencing the NEET paper leak, student pressure and public anger at the system. The party catapulted to fame with memberships crossing 70,000 within a few hours.
On May 19, CJP's Instagram account crossed 3 million followers in just 78 hours. Two days later, some CJP accounts had more followers on social media than India’s biggest political parties. On May 22, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, headmistress of a Pune based school, was arrested by the CBI for supposedly leaking the Physics question paper, which later appeared in the actual exam. She had access to these questions because she was appointed as a subject expert by the NTA, said the CBI.
अगर मैं अनशन छोड़ दूं तो यह आंदोलन असफलता का इतिहास बन जाएगा।— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 19, 2026
~ सोनम वांगचुक सर 🥺 pic.twitter.com/lh6My9DIPa
On June 1, Dipke announced plans to take the campaign offline, with the first protest scheduled for June 6 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The next day, activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk joined the online movement. On June 6, the CJP launched physical demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. The youth-led movement demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhanover systemic failures, alleged paper leaks during the 2026 NEET-UG examination, and technical glitches in the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) On-Screen Marking system.
On May 10, the CJP announced a nationwide agitation beginning in Pune and warns of an indefinite sit-in-Delhi's Jantar Mantar from June 20 if Pradhan does not resign. The next day, CJP released a five-point “manifesto,” including compensation for students who were affected by the cancelled exam and other changes to the testing system.
On May 20, after the demands remained unmet, the CJP began an indefinite round the clock sit-in-protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. On May 28, Wangchuk joined the CJP-led agitation at Jantar Mantar and began an indefinite hunger strike alongside student activists from the All India Students' Association (AISA).
The movement spread to multiple cities and increasingly framed itself around youth unemployment, examination integrity and governance issues rather than remaining solely an online campaign.
On July 9, Wangchuk called for a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, when it would be back in session. The CJP promoted the march under the slogan “Chalo Sansad,” or “March to Parliament.”
On July 18, Wangchuk was moved to a hospital by police against his will.After 20 days of fasting. It is alleged that he was forcibly removed from the protest site by the Delhi Police and admitted to Safdarjung Hospitals for essential medical care. The next day, despite being hospitalized, Wangchuk refuses intravenous treatment and declares that he will continue his fast until the government address the movement's demands.
On July 20, CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka meet Union Minister JP Nadda to formally seek Pradhan's resignation. The same day, thousands of youngster marched and faced a heavy police response. Smaller protests took place in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Security forces used tear gas and batons to disperse the crowds even as dozens were arrested by the police.
" people should be united and non violent while asking questions to fix accountability. that's called strength"— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 18, 2026
: sonakshi sinha pic.twitter.com/tGX7gmFnNL
On July 21, Opposition parties , including the congress publicly back the agitation. Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders participated in protests demanding action on the CJP's demands. In the meanwhile, Wangchuk remained under continuous medical observation at Safdarjung Hospital, While the Centre opened direct channel of communication to negotiate an end to the hunger strike.
On July 22, a defining scene of the protests is caught on video in Mumbai- a young woman blocking a police van, demanding the release of protesters inside. The same day, the Supreme court declined an urgent plea seeking intervention over police action against the protestors. Meanwhile the CJP insisted on Pradhan's resignation and asked government mediators to visit them at Jantar Mantar, and announced that it will continue the agitation and warned of larger protests if its demands remain unmet.
In the next 48 hours, several prominent people , including actors Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Sonu Sood, Ritiesh Deshmukh, expressed concern over use of force against the student protests and support for the movement.
On July 23, the CJP called for nationwide "peaceful" protests the next day, under the slogan "Every District, One Day, One Demand" urging people to stand in solidarity with victims of alleged brutality across India.
The CJP said the protests had spread to at least 30 cities in India as it called for nationwide demonstrations. The same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released his first video message about the protests, saying that “nothing is more important than the welfare andfuture of our youth” and promising to fast-track punishment for those who spoiled the exam.
Modi in a late night video message promised that the government will discuss the NEET paper Leak in the July 24 cabinet meeting and introduce a Bill in Parliament to establish fast- track courts and provide for stringent punishment for paper leaks and other practices in public examinations.
The next day, Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after 26 days in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh after the government gives a written assurance that cases against non-violent student protests will be withdrawn.
Going to take a nap. See you all in a little while.#JaiHind #JaiBhim— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 25, 2026
After meeting Union ministers JP Nadda and Minister of state in the PMO Jitendra Singh, CJP National spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka said the Centre has sought time until July 25 to decide on their demand for Pradhan's resignation, while agreeing to two other key demands.
On July 24, as part of reparatory measures the center terminated services of up to 47 NTA officials, the union cabinet cleared a proposal for fast-track courts for paper leak cases, stepper jail sentences and higher penalties. On Saturday, Pradhan announced that he will stepdown, to avoid anti-national forces from taking advantage of the situation so that no student's future gets tangled in legal complexities.
Now that Pradhan has resigned, it remains to be seen what turn the protest would take.
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'We Have Done It, Do Not Mess With Cockroaches': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke's First Reaction After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns