ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Protest: Why, When And Where It All Started; A Look At The Timeline Of An Agitation That Ended In A Union Minister's Resignation

Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh hold the third round of talks with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka in New Delhi on Saturday ( IANS )

New Delhi: The long and sustained protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) bore fruit as Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from his post on Saturday. The minister's resignation was one of the protesters' demands. Yet it does not seem the agitation will be over soon as the protesters want their other demands to be met as well.

For the last around one-and-a-half months, the nation has been hooked to news of the protests with social media flooded with videos of alleged police brutality on the agitators. But where did it all begin? Let's take a look at the timeline of the events that started with the sensational NEET paper leak.

The NEET-UG 2026 examination was held on May 3 across over 5,432 centres. The centres were located across 551 cities within India and 14 cities abroad, catering to approximately 22.79 lakh registered students. In the meanwhile, the nation was rocked by reports of the paper getting leaked. On May 5, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the exam was officially cancelled and a re-examination would be held.

In a statement, the NTA announced the decision to cancel was taken "in the interest of students" and to protect the credibility of the national examination system. The Agency said the government has ordered a CBI probe into the paper leak allegations. On May 15, the NTA announced the re-examination would take place on June 21 and students were promised refunds of their application fees.

The same day, Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, said some unemployed young Indians were like “cockroaches” who complain about the system on social media. On May 16, as a response, Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old graduate of Boston University, started the “Cockroach Janta Party” as a joke.

In the meanwhile, on May 18, the CBI arrested Shivraj Motegaonkar, owner of Renukai Chemistry Classes Coaching Institute in Maharashtra’s Latur, in connection with the paper leak. The same day, Dipke's CJP released 'Haan Main Hoon cockroach;, a protest song referencing the NEET paper leak, student pressure and public anger at the system. The party catapulted to fame with memberships crossing 70,000 within a few hours.

On May 19, CJP's Instagram account crossed 3 million followers in just 78 hours. Two days later, some CJP accounts had more followers on social media than India’s biggest political parties. On May 22, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, headmistress of a Pune based school, was arrested by the CBI for supposedly leaking the Physics question paper, which later appeared in the actual exam. She had access to these questions because she was appointed as a subject expert by the NTA, said the CBI.

On June 1, Dipke announced plans to take the campaign offline, with the first protest scheduled for June 6 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The next day, activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk joined the online movement. On June 6, the CJP launched physical demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. The youth-led movement demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhanover systemic failures, alleged paper leaks during the 2026 NEET-UG examination, and technical glitches in the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) On-Screen Marking system.

On May 10, the CJP announced a nationwide agitation beginning in Pune and warns of an indefinite sit-in-Delhi's Jantar Mantar from June 20 if Pradhan does not resign. The next day, CJP released a five-point “manifesto,” including compensation for students who were affected by the cancelled exam and other changes to the testing system.