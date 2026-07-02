CJP Protest Day 13: Wangchuk's Health Raises Concern; Protestors Stay Put At Jantar Mantar Despite Rain
The organisers alleged declining health and phone surveillance as the protest at the Jantar Mantar entered its 13th day.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Protestors continued their demonstration at Jantar Mantar for the 13th consecutive day on Thursday despite heavy rain, while social activist Sonam Wangchuk completed five days of his indefinite fast, raising concerns over his deteriorating health.
Organisers made arrangements, including waterproof tents, drainage facilities and protection for the main stage to ensure the protest continued uninterrupted despite waterlogging concerns. Delhi Police also maintained tight security at the site by deploying additional personnel.
The protest, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has received support from students, farmers and various social organisations, with demonstrators remaining at the venue despite the rain.
Meanwhile, protesters claimed Wangchuk’s health had deteriorated on the fifth day of his fast. Citing a medical report, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Wangchuk’s blood sugar level had dropped to 60, and his blood pressure was also low. He said the government would be responsible if anything happened to the activist.
Day 5 of Hunger Strike:— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 2, 2026
Sonam Wangchuk’s health is continuously deteriorating.
His sugar level has dropped to 60 and blood pressure is also very low.
If anything happens to Sonam sir, the government will be responsible for it. pic.twitter.com/Nb8xKvSmAM
Dipke also alleged in a post on X that the phones of the protesters were under surveillance, claiming their WhatsApp calls and chats were being monitored and that internal conversations had been accessed.
Sources within the system have informed us that our phones are under surveillance and that our WhatsApp calls and chats are being monitored.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 1, 2026
The sources told us the exact conversations word to word we had in the internal team.
“Sources within the system have informed us that our phones are under surveillance and that our WhatsApp calls and chats are being monitored. The sources told us the exact conversations word to word we had in the internal team,” Dipke said.
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