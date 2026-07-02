ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Protest Day 13: Wangchuk's Health Raises Concern; Protestors Stay Put At Jantar Mantar Despite Rain

New Delhi: Protestors continued their demonstration at Jantar Mantar for the 13th consecutive day on Thursday despite heavy rain, while social activist Sonam Wangchuk completed five days of his indefinite fast, raising concerns over his deteriorating health.

Organisers made arrangements, including waterproof tents, drainage facilities and protection for the main stage to ensure the protest continued uninterrupted despite waterlogging concerns. Delhi Police also maintained tight security at the site by deploying additional personnel.

CJP protest at Jantar Mantar enters Day 13 (ETV Bharat)

The protest, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has received support from students, farmers and various social organisations, with demonstrators remaining at the venue despite the rain.