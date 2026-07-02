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CJP Protest Day 13: Wangchuk's Health Raises Concern; Protestors Stay Put At Jantar Mantar Despite Rain

The organisers alleged declining health and phone surveillance as the protest at the Jantar Mantar entered its 13th day.

CJP Protest Day 13: Wangchuk's Health Raises Concern; Protestors Stay Put At Jantar Mantar Despite Rain
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke and activist Sonam Wangchuk during a protest in Delhi (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 2, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Protestors continued their demonstration at Jantar Mantar for the 13th consecutive day on Thursday despite heavy rain, while social activist Sonam Wangchuk completed five days of his indefinite fast, raising concerns over his deteriorating health.

Organisers made arrangements, including waterproof tents, drainage facilities and protection for the main stage to ensure the protest continued uninterrupted despite waterlogging concerns. Delhi Police also maintained tight security at the site by deploying additional personnel.

CJP Protest Day 13: Wangchuk's Health Raises Concern; Protestors Stay Put At Jantar Mantar Despite Rain
CJP protest at Jantar Mantar enters Day 13 (ETV Bharat)

The protest, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has received support from students, farmers and various social organisations, with demonstrators remaining at the venue despite the rain.

CJP Protest Day 13: Wangchuk's Health Raises Concern; Protestors Stay Put At Jantar Mantar Despite Rain
CJP protest at Jantar Mantar enters Day 13 (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, protesters claimed Wangchuk’s health had deteriorated on the fifth day of his fast. Citing a medical report, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Wangchuk’s blood sugar level had dropped to 60, and his blood pressure was also low. He said the government would be responsible if anything happened to the activist.

Dipke also alleged in a post on X that the phones of the protesters were under surveillance, claiming their WhatsApp calls and chats were being monitored and that internal conversations had been accessed.

“Sources within the system have informed us that our phones are under surveillance and that our WhatsApp calls and chats are being monitored. The sources told us the exact conversations word to word we had in the internal team,” Dipke said.

Read More

  1. CJP's Jantar Mantar Protest Enters Day 12; Sonam Wangchuk Continues Hunger Strike
  2. Day 11 Of CJP Jantar Mantar Protest: Sonam Wangchuk's Blood Sugar Falls On 3rd Day Of Hunger Strike

TAGGED:

JANTAR MANTAR PROTEST
SONAM WANGCHUK HUNGER STRIKE
CJP PROTEST
PHONE SURVEILLANCE ALLEGATIONS
SONAM WANGCHUK PROTEST

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