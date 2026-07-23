CJP Protest: Two ACPs Among Several Injured In Fresh Violence Near Jantar Mantar; 16 Delhi Metro Stations Closed
Amid concerns over security, DMRC informed that 16 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Mandi House, have been closed till further instructions.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 9:30 AM IST
New Delhi: Several police personnel, including two ACPs, and some protesters sustained injuries as fresh violence erupted at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night during the ongoing agitation led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Clashes broke out between protesters and security forces at Jantar Mantar before tension spread to nearby Tolstoy Marg, prompting police to use lathi charge and tear gas to bring the situation under control.
According to Delhi Police, at around 4:30 pm, ACP Jai Prakash, who was deployed at Jantar Mantar, was allegedly hit on the forehead by a stone thrown by protesters. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Due to prevailing tension, authorities suspended mobile internet services in and around Jantar Mantar at around 7 pm. However, the move failed to calm the situation.
At around 8:15 pm, another confrontation between protesters and police quickly escalated into violence. Police said protesters resorted to stone pelting, forcing Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to carry out a lathi charge and fire tear gas shells. Despite repeated use of tear gas, several protesters refused to budge from the area. Some students allegedly snatched batons from police personnel, forcing security forces to briefly retreat before regaining control.
The violence later spread to Tolstoy Marg and the Janpath crossing. As per police sources, ACP Vivek Bhagat of Connaught Place suffered serious injuries after being allegedly assaulted by the crowd. He was shifted to RML Hospital for treatment.
Soon, additional police and paramilitary forces were deployed in and around Jantar Mantar and nearby areas to prevent any further escalation.
As per Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital authorities, Vivek Bhagat, ACP, Connaught Place, was brought to the Emergency Department following the reported incident of stone pelting last night near Jantar Mantar. "On examination, he was found to have multiple bruises over both the upper and lower limbs, along with the shoulder, and a swelling over the parieto-occipital region (back of the head). The patient also gave a history of ear bleeding and vomiting," they said.
"He was evaluated by the treating team in the Department of Surgery and provided the necessary medical care. Subsequently, the patient expressed his desire to continue further treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, and was discharged from RML Hospital on request after the required medical evaluation," the authorities added.
16 Delhi Metro Stations Closed Amid Security Concerns
Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on Thursday morning that 16 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, have been closed till further instructions amid concerns over security. However, interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations, DMRC said.
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 23, 2026
Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.
1. Lok Kalyan Marg
2. Rajiv Chowk
3. Patel Chowk
4. Ramakrishna…
The development comes as the crowd swelled at the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.
"Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium metro stations have been closed till further instructions," the DMRC said in a post on X.