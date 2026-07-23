ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Protest: Two ACPs Among Several Injured In Fresh Violence Near Jantar Mantar; 16 Delhi Metro Stations Closed

New Delhi: Several police personnel, including two ACPs, and some protesters sustained injuries as fresh violence erupted at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night during the ongoing agitation led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Clashes broke out between protesters and security forces at Jantar Mantar before tension spread to nearby Tolstoy Marg, prompting police to use lathi charge and tear gas to bring the situation under control.

According to Delhi Police, at around 4:30 pm, ACP Jai Prakash, who was deployed at Jantar Mantar, was allegedly hit on the forehead by a stone thrown by protesters. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

ACP Jai Prakash injured in stone pelting by protesters (ETV Bharat)

Due to prevailing tension, authorities suspended mobile internet services in and around Jantar Mantar at around 7 pm. However, the move failed to calm the situation.

At around 8:15 pm, another confrontation between protesters and police quickly escalated into violence. Police said protesters resorted to stone pelting, forcing Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to carry out a lathi charge and fire tear gas shells. Despite repeated use of tear gas, several protesters refused to budge from the area. Some students allegedly snatched batons from police personnel, forcing security forces to briefly retreat before regaining control.

The violence later spread to Tolstoy Marg and the Janpath crossing. As per police sources, ACP Vivek Bhagat of Connaught Place suffered serious injuries after being allegedly assaulted by the crowd. He was shifted to RML Hospital for treatment.