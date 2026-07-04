CJP’s Jantar Mantar Protest Enters Day 15; Dipke To Hold Dialogue With UPSC Aspirants, Sonam Wangchuk Continues Hunger Strike
The Cockroach Janta Party’s 15-day protest at Jantar Mantar spotlights UPSC aspirants’ struggles, with Sonam Wangchuk fasting and a dialogue scheduled to address demands.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
New Delhi: A sit-in protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar entered its 15th day Saturday, highlighting the concerns of thousands of UPSC aspirants. The movement has gained momentum with support from social activist Sonam Wangchuk, now on his seventh day of an indefinite hunger strike.
Meanwhile, organisers have scheduled a direct dialogue with students and aspirants at 7 p.m. today, where CJP founder Abhijit Dipke will personally engage with them to discuss their challenges and demands.
The party stated that a large number of UPSC aspirants have been visiting Jantar Mantar since the CJP movement began over the NEET paper leak and participants demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. “Students are openly sharing the challenges they face during their preparation, as well as issues regarding the examination process, financial strain, mental stress, and other concerns,” it said.
Right from the first day of our protest, UPSC aspirants have been coming to Jantar Mantar to share the issues they face.— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 3, 2026
So tomorrow, @abhijeet_dipke himself is coming to you. See you tomorrow at 7PM! pic.twitter.com/1wviruJShP
The CJP said these issues cannot be dismissed as personal troubles and must be conveyed to policymakers, which is why an open dialogue with students is being organised.
Dipke stated that UPSC aspirants have been consistently sharing their grievances since the movement's inception. Keeping this in mind, he will visit Old Rajinder Nagar on Saturday evening at 7 PM to interact directly with the students.
“This session will allow aspirants to freely share their suggestions and experiences, ensuring their voices are amplified on a broader scale,” organisers said.
Social activist Wangchuk is also observing an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site in support of the CJP movement. On the seventh day of his fast, Saturday, a team of doctors monitored his health, and medical bulletins are being issued periodically.
The organisers state that Wangchuk is under regular medical supervision and remains steadfast in pursuing his demands through peaceful means.
Day 7 of @Wangchuk66’s hunger strike.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 4, 2026
If the Govt doesn’t act fast and take action against Pradhan, it will be responsible if anything happens to Sonam Sir. Despite his rapidly deteriorating health, he has made it clear that he will not end his hunger strike until action is… pic.twitter.com/bIabARXkr4
The CJP said that students, youth and representatives of social organisations from various states are arriving at Jantar Mantar daily to support the movement.
“Protesters emphasise that this is not merely a movement by a single organisation but an effort to highlight the concerns of the youth and the lakhs of students preparing for competitive examinations. Enthusiasm regarding this dialogue initiative is also evident among students on social media,” they said.
The organisers have stated that the movement will continue peacefully until concrete steps are taken regarding the key demands. “Dialogue sessions involving students, educationists, and experts from various fields will also be organised in the coming days,” they said.
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