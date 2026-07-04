ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP’s Jantar Mantar Protest Enters Day 15; Dipke To Hold Dialogue With UPSC Aspirants, Sonam Wangchuk Continues Hunger Strike

New Delhi: A sit-in protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar entered its 15th day Saturday, highlighting the concerns of thousands of UPSC aspirants. The movement has gained momentum with support from social activist Sonam Wangchuk, now on his seventh day of an indefinite hunger strike.

Meanwhile, organisers have scheduled a direct dialogue with students and aspirants at 7 p.m. today, where CJP founder Abhijit Dipke will personally engage with them to discuss their challenges and demands.

The party stated that a large number of UPSC aspirants have been visiting Jantar Mantar since the CJP movement began over the NEET paper leak and participants demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. “Students are openly sharing the challenges they face during their preparation, as well as issues regarding the examination process, financial strain, mental stress, and other concerns,” it said.

The CJP said these issues cannot be dismissed as personal troubles and must be conveyed to policymakers, which is why an open dialogue with students is being organised.

Dipke stated that UPSC aspirants have been consistently sharing their grievances since the movement's inception. Keeping this in mind, he will visit Old Rajinder Nagar on Saturday evening at 7 PM to interact directly with the students.