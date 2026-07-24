CJP Protest: Questions Raised Over Delhi Police's AI Surveillance At Jantar Mantar
Delhi Police have deployed 'Ikshana' vans for real-time surveillance and its personnel have been equipped with glasses featuring special AI cameras to identify criminals.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
New Delhi: A fresh controversy has erupted over the use of technology to monitor the ongoing students' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Videos have gone viral on social media claiming Delhi Police have deployed AI-powered facial recognition vans at the protest site for live scanning with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and students alleging it as a ploy to identify protesters immediately.
However, Delhi Police claimed the system aims at identifying wanted criminals, absconders and historysheeters and not protesters. Police said that four facial recognition system (FRS) units have been installed around the protest site at Jantar Mantar but the surveillance system is not for ordinary protesters but meant to identify those with criminal antecedents who may try to "infiltrate the protest" and disturb law and order.
Technology Used For Identifying Criminals: Delhi Police
The FRS units have been positioned at key entry and exit points around the protest venue and are directly linked to the Delhi Police database.
The system will be monitored in real-time by the officers, enabling them to instantly verify the identity of any wanted criminal, bad character or a historysheeter, the sources said. "The objective is to ensure that people with criminal backgrounds do not exploit the protest to create law and order issues. The system is connected with the Delhi Police database and can identify wanted criminals, absconders, historysheeters and Bad Characters (BCs) whose details already exist in police records," said the police source.
According to the officer, the FRS does not target ordinary protesters but is meant to identify those with criminal antecedents who may attempt to take advantage of large gatherings. "These are high-resolution cameras capable of capturing facial images even from a distance. Once a face is captured, it is quickly matched with the police database. If a wanted or absconding accused is detected, the concerned police unit is immediately alerted and legal action can be initiated without delay," he said.
Police said the technology will also help identify habitual offenders who have repeatedly figured in criminal cases and are listed as "bad characters" in Delhi Police records. "The deployment acts as both a preventive and investigative tool. It helps us remain alert against anti-social elements who may try to infiltrate the protest and create nuisance or disturb law and order," another officer said, adding that the installation of the FRS is part of enhanced security arrangements around Jantar Mantar.
According to Delhi Police sources- "In view of the current situation in New Delhi district and in light of law and order, Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras have been installed at various locations to prevent anti-social elements, criminals, wanted criminals, or anti-social…— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
Further, Delhi Police sources said that FRS cameras were installed previously at various locations for security purposes during major events in Delhi, such as January 26, August 15, Holi, Diwali, Eid, and Ramlila. "It is completely false to claim that these cameras have been installed around Jantar Mantar in New Delhi district with the intention of spying on the Jantar Mantar protesters. Delhi Police and central agencies have received inputs that cross-border terrorist organisations are also monitoring the student protests and conspiring to disrupt the national atmosphere," a source said.
Protesters Raise Concerns Over Constant Surveillance
Protesters alleged that the system is being used to collect biometric data and identify citizens participating in the protest. Raising their voice against the digital surveillance, protesters and rights activists have posed three main questions to the administration.
Firstly, the legal basis for this system. Citing the landmark 2017 'Puttaswamy vs. Union of India' case, where a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court declared privacy a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution, protesters argued that conducting large-scale live scanning of citizens without any clear legislation, judicial order, or concrete criminal investigation is entirely unconstitutional.
Secondly, protesters have asked on what basis their details are being collected through the AI-powered system. They alleged that the system is connected to the national database or the citizen registries as the system is collecting personal information after scanning faces. They questioned how the cross-matching is being performed without consent.
Thirdly, they have raised concerns over potential data misuse, asking as to who is storing the facial scans and biometric data collected via these vans, and for how long it will be retained.
Students fear that the digital scans might be used for blacklisting or targeting individuals. They also apprehended that it could be used to exert pressure on students who question authority or demand accountability from government.
Delhi Police Deploys 'Ikshana' Vans
The Delhi Police have deployed an AI-equipped mobile command and control system vehicle at Jantar Mantar. Named "Ikshana," this vehicle is meant for real-time surveillance in high-security zones and VIP areas.
"Ikshana" is a Sanskrit word meaning vision, surveillance, or close observation. It functions as a mobile command centre, operating like an on-site control room in sensitive areas. It primarily keeps a close watch on anti-social or suspicious elements during VIP movements, protests, and large gatherings. It assists police officers deployed at the scene in making immediate decisions by providing a live feed. Its key features are:
Equipped with AI-powered cameras, it is capable of identifying the faces of suspects, proclaimed offenders, or wanted individuals within a live crowd.
High-capacity Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) and night-vision cameras mounted on the vehicle's roof capture clear, HD video from significant distances.
It's Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system allows it to automatically scan the number plates of passing vehicles and retrieve details.
It houses multiple screens and servers, enabling police officers to monitor activities 24x7.
It features a built-in power generator and satellite/high-speed data connectivity, ensuring continuous operation even during network outages.
Delhi Police's AI Camera Glasses
Delhi Police personnel have been equipped with glasses featuring special AI cameras to keep an eye on suspects at Jantar Mantar and the surrounding areas. This technology elevates ground-level surveillance to a new level. A tiny camera embedded in the glasses records the face of every person encountered and cross-references it with the police's central database. If a suspect or wanted criminal is spotted in the crowd, the system immediately issues an alert. The glasses are connected to a smartphone or tablet, which wirelessly transmits recorded video and photographs to a cloud-based server.
Democracy and Privacy
Jantar Mantar has been a central hub for expressing dissent and staging peaceful protests. Critics argue that such surveillance will make citizens hesitant to exercise their constitutional rights. However, security agencies said that the use of modern technology is essential for maintaining law and order and monitoring anti-social elements. Citizens and legal experts have asserted that the right to privacy cannot be violated in the name of security and that the administration must ensure transparency in this matter.
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