ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Protest: Questions Raised Over Delhi Police's AI Surveillance At Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: A fresh controversy has erupted over the use of technology to monitor the ongoing students' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Videos have gone viral on social media claiming Delhi Police have deployed AI-powered facial recognition vans at the protest site for live scanning with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and students alleging it as a ploy to identify protesters immediately.

However, Delhi Police claimed the system aims at identifying wanted criminals, absconders and historysheeters and not protesters. Police said that four facial recognition system (FRS) units have been installed around the protest site at Jantar Mantar but the surveillance system is not for ordinary protesters but meant to identify those with criminal antecedents who may try to "infiltrate the protest" and disturb law and order.

Protests are being held at Jantar Mantar for last few days (ETV Bharat)

Technology Used For Identifying Criminals: Delhi Police

The FRS units have been positioned at key entry and exit points around the protest venue and are directly linked to the Delhi Police database.

The system will be monitored in real-time by the officers, enabling them to instantly verify the identity of any wanted criminal, bad character or a historysheeter, the sources said. "The objective is to ensure that people with criminal backgrounds do not exploit the protest to create law and order issues. The system is connected with the Delhi Police database and can identify wanted criminals, absconders, historysheeters and Bad Characters (BCs) whose details already exist in police records," said the police source.

According to the officer, the FRS does not target ordinary protesters but is meant to identify those with criminal antecedents who may attempt to take advantage of large gatherings. "These are high-resolution cameras capable of capturing facial images even from a distance. Once a face is captured, it is quickly matched with the police database. If a wanted or absconding accused is detected, the concerned police unit is immediately alerted and legal action can be initiated without delay," he said.

A Delhi Police personnel wearing AI camera glasses (ETV Bharat)

Police said the technology will also help identify habitual offenders who have repeatedly figured in criminal cases and are listed as "bad characters" in Delhi Police records. "The deployment acts as both a preventive and investigative tool. It helps us remain alert against anti-social elements who may try to infiltrate the protest and create nuisance or disturb law and order," another officer said, adding that the installation of the FRS is part of enhanced security arrangements around Jantar Mantar.

Further, Delhi Police sources said that FRS cameras were installed previously at various locations for security purposes during major events in Delhi, such as January 26, August 15, Holi, Diwali, Eid, and Ramlila. "It is completely false to claim that these cameras have been installed around Jantar Mantar in New Delhi district with the intention of spying on the Jantar Mantar protesters. Delhi Police and central agencies have received inputs that cross-border terrorist organisations are also monitoring the student protests and conspiring to disrupt the national atmosphere," a source said.

Protesters Raise Concerns Over Constant Surveillance

Protesters alleged that the system is being used to collect biometric data and identify citizens participating in the protest. Raising their voice against the digital surveillance, protesters and rights activists have posed three main questions to the administration.