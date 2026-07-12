ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Protest: On 15th Day Of Hunger Strike, Sonam Wangchuk's Health Deteriorates

Wangchuk's blood pressure has remained below normal levels for several days. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Are they really being treated as roaches? As their protest at the capital's Jantar Mantar entered its 23rd day on Sunday, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has attracted the attention of society but not of the government.

“No one from the government has tried to contact us,” said Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of CJP.

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk's health deteriorated further as his indefinite hunger strike in support of the movement entered its 15th day.

The CJP has been demanding reforms in the examination system, strict action against paper leak incidents, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to the latest health report, Wangchuk's blood pressure has dropped to 104/66, and he has lost a total of 7.8 kilograms in weight so far. A team of doctors is regularly examining him and keeping him under constant monitoring.