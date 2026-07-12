CJP Protest: On 15th Day Of Hunger Strike, Sonam Wangchuk's Health Deteriorates
According to the latest health report, Wangchuk's blood pressure has dropped to 104/66, and he has lost 7.8 kilograms in weight so far.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Are they really being treated as roaches? As their protest at the capital's Jantar Mantar entered its 23rd day on Sunday, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has attracted the attention of society but not of the government.
“No one from the government has tried to contact us,” said Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of CJP.
Social activist Sonam Wangchuk's health deteriorated further as his indefinite hunger strike in support of the movement entered its 15th day.
The CJP has been demanding reforms in the examination system, strict action against paper leak incidents, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
According to the latest health report, Wangchuk's blood pressure has dropped to 104/66, and he has lost a total of 7.8 kilograms in weight so far. A team of doctors is regularly examining him and keeping him under constant monitoring.
Health data from the past five days indicates that Wangchuk's condition is gradually weakening. On the 11th day of the hunger strike, his blood pressure was recorded at 103/68 and blood sugar at 75. By that time, he had lost more than 7 kilograms.
The health report issued on the 14th day stated that his total weight loss was 7.5 kilograms, and his blood pressure was recorded at 106/74. Now, on the 15th day, his blood pressure fell to 104/66, and his weight loss reached 7.8 kilograms.
According to the health report, Wangchuk's blood pressure has remained below normal levels for several days. Organisers stated that the physical impact of a prolonged hunger strike -- sustained solely on liquids -- was becoming evident. Doctors are keeping a close watch on his condition.
Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since June 28 in support of the CJP movement. He said that his objective was to amplify the students' voices and raise the demand for transparency and accountability in the examination system at the national level.
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