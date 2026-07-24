ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Cabinet Passes Bill To Provide Stricter Punishments For Paper Leaks: Sources

Heavy police force deployed as protesters in large numbers continue their protest in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday passed the bill to provide stricter punishments for NEET UG paper leaks, PTI said, citing sources. Further details regarding the bill are yet to be ascertained.

This development came after PM Modi announced on Thursday night in a video message that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament next week.

In a video message, Modi also said the contours of the bill would be discussed at a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Friday, where the proposed legislation will be finalised.

In his remarks last night, Modi said the cabinet would discuss the issue of paper leaks on Friday and, after taking suggestions of the cabinet colleagues, further action would be finalised.

"On Monday, when the second week of the Monsoon session of Parliament will begin, a bill will be brought with provisions for strong action against paper leaks, and we will try to pass it as early as possible," he said.

The prime minister said he knows that paper leaks are not a small issue and for lakhs of students and their guardians, such incidents are extremely painful. Therefore, since allegations of the NEET paper leak surfaced about two and a half months ago, several strong steps have been taken, he added.