Union Cabinet Passes Bill To Provide Stricter Punishments For Paper Leaks: Sources
This development came after Modi announced on Thursday night that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday passed the bill to provide stricter punishments for NEET UG paper leaks, PTI said, citing sources. Further details regarding the bill are yet to be ascertained.
This development came after PM Modi announced on Thursday night in a video message that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament next week.
In a video message, Modi also said the contours of the bill would be discussed at a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Friday, where the proposed legislation will be finalised.
In his remarks last night, Modi said the cabinet would discuss the issue of paper leaks on Friday and, after taking suggestions of the cabinet colleagues, further action would be finalised.
"On Monday, when the second week of the Monsoon session of Parliament will begin, a bill will be brought with provisions for strong action against paper leaks, and we will try to pass it as early as possible," he said.
The prime minister said he knows that paper leaks are not a small issue and for lakhs of students and their guardians, such incidents are extremely painful. Therefore, since allegations of the NEET paper leak surfaced about two and a half months ago, several strong steps have been taken, he added.
"The guilty have been caught. They are now in jail. Our most significant responsibility was to ensure that the students did not lose a year. It was necessary to hold the examination immediately. By using all resources, the government ensured that 22 lakh students could attend the retest," Modi said.
Meanwhile, a crucial meeting between the representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the government was underway at the Vithalbhai Patel House here on Friday as part of efforts to find an amicable solution to the outfit's demands related to exam irregularities.
While the government was represented by Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh, the CJP was represented by its national spokesperson Saurav Das and another youth.
Besides seeking Pradhan's resignation, the outfit has demanded accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, reforms in the education system, Rs 1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak, and withdrawal of all FIRs and legal action against peaceful protesters who participated in the movement.
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