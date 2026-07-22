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CJP Protest: FIR Registered Over Assault Of RAF Jawan, Police Say

The video, shared widely across social media platforms, purportedly showed the RAF jawan being surrounded, chased and thrashed by several protesters during the CJP's march

CJP PROTEST
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters gather as they continue their protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, a day after clash erupted during the Sansad Chalo march, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. (PTI)
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By PTI

Published : July 22, 2026 at 9:54 AM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: An FIR has been registered in connection with a video showing a Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawan being chased and assaulted allegedly by a group of protesters during the CJP's march, police said on Wednesday.

The video, shared widely across social media platforms, purportedly showed the RAF jawan being surrounded, chased and thrashed by several protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party's march towards Parliament on Monday to demand accountability from the government over alleged examination irregularities. Police said the FIR had been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation launched to identify those involved in the assault.

Also Read

  1. Protest Continues At Jantar Mantar As CJP Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Over Paper Leak Allegations
  2. 'Rahul Gandhi, Congress Using Students As Political Tools,' Says Pradhan As NEET Protest Intensifies

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CJP PROTEST RAF JAWAN ASSAULT
FIR REGISTER RAF JAWAN ASSAULT
DELHI PROTEST
CJP PROTEST

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