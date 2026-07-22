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CJP Protest: FIR Registered Over Assault Of RAF Jawan, Police Say

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters gather as they continue their protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, a day after clash erupted during the Sansad Chalo march, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: An FIR has been registered in connection with a video showing a Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawan being chased and assaulted allegedly by a group of protesters during the CJP's march, police said on Wednesday.